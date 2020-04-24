Bray Wyatt

Welcome to this week's edition of the biggest rumors that could have a major impact on SmackDown.

With WWE doing everything in its capacity to keep the fans entertained during these uncertain times, the company has a tall task ahead of itself in the midst of dwindling ratings and fan interest.

However, with a strong build towards Money in the Bank, WWE has managed to generate a lot of buzz around the PPV.

In today's edition, we will talk about WWE's treatment of two popular SmackDown stars, plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, and more!

#5 Backstage heat on Dolph Ziggler

Former two-time World Champion Dolph Ziggler was recently part of WWE's The Bump and spoke about his MITB cash-in in 2011 when he won the World Heavyweight Championship. Ziggler stated that the reason the fans were behind him was that they knew that he had heat backstage.

Speaking of backstage heat, Arn Anderson revealed on his podcast that Ziggler was very opinionated, which is why Vince McMahon 'got tired' of dealing with him. Anderson also predicted that Dolph Ziggler could walk out of WWE and never look back.

“One day, he’ll go, ‘Oh, you want to give me more s*** about something else? You know what, see you,’ and he’ll thump down the steps, take off his boots, and walk out the door and you’ll never hear from him again. And he will have accomplished what he wanted to in the business. Left on his own terms.” (H/t: SportsKeeda)

Dolph Ziggler is one of the veterans on the SmackDown roster but even after continued support from the fans, he was never truly able to become a 'main-event' star. The reason behind that could possibly be the fact that McMahon did not like dealing with The ShowOff and his opinions.

With a loss against Otis at WrestleMania, it is safe to assume that Ziggler will continue to persist in the mid-card on Friday Night SmackDown.