Top star injured & attacked before the WWE Royal Rumble, betraying stable member - 5 ways Sami Zayn could fix things with Roman Reigns & The Bloodline

Things could get messy for Sami Zayn if recent events on WWE television are any indication. The Honorary Uce had seemingly made peace and found his place within The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but the solid ground he found has since become shaky and uneven.

Roman Reigns is the head of The Bloodline, with Zayn himself, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso all representing the group. Unfortunately for Zayn, The Tribal Chief has been growing more & more frustrated with the Canadian star in recent weeks. This culminated in The Trial of Sami Zayn on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Paul Heyman cut a scathing promo on the former NXT Champion and Roman Reigns was seemingly ready to end his affiliation with Sami in a violent manner. However, Jey Uso shockingly stood up for the man he once hated.

Roman made it clear that Zayn would remain with the group for now, but things are clearly still shaky. Many are expecting Sami to be kicked out of the group sooner rather than later. If the former Intercontinental Champion wants to remain in the group, he'll need to find a way to fix any issues he has with both The Head Of The Table and the faction as a whole. How could he do that?

Below are five ways Sami Zayn could fix things with Roman Reigns & The Bloodline.

#5. Sami could continue filling in for Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn

WWE RAW 30 was a big show. The event celebrated 30 years of the red brand and featured major matches and legendary names. The card also featured two championship bouts, one of which saw The Judgment Day challenge The Usos for the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles.

When Jimmy Uso hurt his leg on a dive, it seemed as if Jey was going to have to forfeit the match and thus give up their tag team titles, but Sami Zayn stepped up and filled in for Jimmy, ultimately helping the twins keep their coveted titles.

Sami Zayn stepping up like that surely went a long way, but he is undoubtedly still on thin ice. If he can continue filling in for Jimmy for however long the group seems it necessary, however, he will prove to be useful. Over time, if Sami can keep gold in the group, Roman may once again warm up to the former NXT Champion.

#4. He could cost Kevin Owens the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens is a lot of different things. He's an impressive athlete and a prizefighter. To Roman Reigns, however, he's a persistent annoyance. Kevin, in many ways, is like a pest to The Tribal Chief.

Another thing that Kevin Owens can be called is a threat. He has proven his talent time and time again, but especially lately with his attacks on The Bloodline. The former Universal Champion has a lot of momentum on his side heading into the WWE Royal Rumble.

Owens has proven he can get around a lot of The Bloodline's antics and still strike. If this happens at The Royal Rumble, he could end up winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Seemingly his biggest weakness, however, is Sami Zayn. If Zayn can use this to his advantage and cost Owens the win, Roman will have no choice but to show Sami gratitude and respect moving forward.

#3. Sami Zayn could beg and plead for forgiveness

Sami Zayn wants forgiveness

An interesting part of Sami Zayn's trial on WWE RAW was The Underdog From The Underground's defense. Or, in this case, the interesting part was his lack of a defense at all. The often-times defensive Zayn didn't beg or plead for Roman's forgiveness. Instead, he made it clear that he was supportive of the group but accepted whatever fate awaited him.

While many would find that kind of loyalty and honesty refreshing and even admirable, it seemingly only further angered The Head Of The Table. He was ready for Solo Sikoa to take out Sami, which would have happened if it weren't for Jey Uso stepping up for his former rival.

Given that Roman clearly wants someone to grovel at his feet, Sami's only course of action may be to do what he refused to do on WWE RAW. Zayn may have to beg and plead for forgiveness and mercy. Whether he did anything wrong or not, it may be the only way to have Roman Reigns forgive him and allow Zayn to remain an Honorary Uce.

#2. He could injure Kevin Owens before The Royal Rumble event

Kevin Owens

As mentioned earlier on this list, there's a chance that Sami Zayn could screw Kevin Owens out of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to further cement his innocence and loyalty towards The Bloodline. There's also a chance, however, that it could be too little too late by then.

Instead, Sami may have to do something truly dastardly before the event comes. Roman Reigns does not seem to want to fight Kevin Owens, so the best move that Zayn could make could be to take out The Prizefighter before the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble even takes place.

With just days before the event, Zayn could viciously assault and injure his long-time best friend, thus making him unable to compete in San Antonio. This would not only stop the bout from taking place, but it could potentially permanently end the Kevin Owens problem haunting Reigns over the past few years.

#1. Sami could snitch on a different member of The Bloodline to earn favor with Reigns

If all else fails, Sami Zayn could perhaps manage to take the heat off of himself by passing it onto somebody else. While The Underdog From The Underground is in hot water, he could be saved if The Tribal Chief's focus shifts onto a different member.

Roman has had issues with most members of the group at some point in the past. He spent a long time manipulating and belittling Jey. He even had issues with Jimmy before the tag team champion joined Reigns' side. Paul Heyman was also briefly ejected from the faction at one point.

Zayn could either find true reasons to get somebody in trouble, such as using a hidden camera to catch Heyman scheming, or by making something up. Regardless, it may be his best chance at getting back in with Roman. If Paul is the scapegoat, Sami would also be eliminating an enemy. The plan could work if executed well enough.

