5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Major released star spotted at WWE Hall of Fame, Alexa Bliss comments on heat with top SmackDown Superstar

WrestleMania weekend has officially kicked off and fans witnessed an amazing Hall of Fame ceremony. A released WWE star was spotted attending the ceremony in which The Undertaker took his deserving place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Speaking of The Phenom, he has teased an in-ring return.

Alexa Bliss has commented on rumors of her heat with a top SmackDown Superstar. Becky Lynch has also opened-up on real-life heat with Charlotte Flair. Finally, Bray Wyatt has sent out a heartfelt message to a former Universal Champion.

#5. Former WWE star released last year spotted at Hall of Fame ceremony

WWE's Hall of Fame 2022 saw the induction of The Undertaker, Vader, Queen Sharmell, The Steiner Brothers, and Warrior Award-winner Shad Gaspard.

During the ceremony, fans spotted former WWE Superstar Andrade, who now works in All Elite Wrestling under the ring name Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade attended the ceremony alongside his fiance and current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Having signed with WWE in 2015, the former NXT Champion asked for and was granted his release last year.

Charlotte Flair took to her Instagram to share a picture with Andrade that also featured United States Champion Finn Balor and his wife Vero Rodriguez.

#4. Alexa Bliss comments on rumors of heat with Ronda Rousey

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE … #keeptryingtrolls @dreezydrell This is quite comical & not true . I’m only in one group chat & it’s with my bridal party @dreezydrell This is quite comical & not true . I’m only in one group chat & it’s with my bridal party 😂 … #keeptryingtrolls

Alexa Bliss recently took to Twitter to clear the air about rumors of her having heat with SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey. The rumor claimed that Bliss disliked Rousey's in-ring style and had thrown shade at her in a group chat with fellow female superstars.

“Bliss reportedly disliked working with Ronda due to her reckless in-ring style causing injuries. The shade thrown at Ronda from Alexa in a group chat with other WWE women confirmed the heat and the timing did see Bliss miss out on many months of action after getting banged up.”

Bliss noticed and dismissed the rumor, calling it "comical" and "not true". Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey faced each other at SummerSlam 2018 where Rousey defeated Bliss to win her first WWE title, the RAW Women's Championship.

#3. The Undertaker teases "one more match" during his Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker headlined the 2022 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. Fans were extremely excited to see The Phenom, hear his speech, and get to know the man behind the iconic gimmick.

The legend lived up to all the expectations and then some. He was greeted with thunderous applause from the fans who kept on chanting his name for several minutes, which led to The Undertaker getting visibly emotional.

Following his speech, fans started chanting "one more match" and The Phenom left the ring with a three-word message: "Never Say Never".

#2. Bray Wyatt gives his honest thoughts on Seth Rollins

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt took to Instagram recently to reveal that he is in Dallas. This immediately got fans speculating that Wyatt could be the "mystery opponent" for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Replying to these rumors, Wyatt had major praise for Rollins. He also claimed that the two will wrestle again in the future:

"I love Seth, I love him so goddamn much. Me and him will make up for that one day. And when we do, everyone will understand that wild horses are meant to run free," Wyatt wrote.

Seth Rollins had a feud with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in 2019 that saw Wyatt defeat him to win his first Universal Championship. The two also competed in a Hell in a Cell match that was heavily criticized by fans and critics.

#1. Becky Lynch on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair

One of the biggest stories of last year was the real-life heat between two of the top women's superstars in the company, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The fact that these two were once best friends made this even more shocking.

Speaking to BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, The Man commented on the heat, revealing that their relationship is still the same as it was last year and they don't talk much:

“I wish the whole thing didn’t go down the way it did. It didn’t need to go down that way, but I don’t really have any regrets on my behalf… Same [relationship with Flair now compared to 2021], same, just pass each other in the hallway. Sometimes [say “hello”], maybe a nod. No [“how are you?” questions].”

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are set to defend their RAW Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship respectively at WrestleMania 38. Lynch will be defending her title against Bianca Belair while Flair will be going up against 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey.

