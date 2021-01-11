Top WWE RAW Rumors: McIntyre vs Goldberg spoiler; Update on heat between Rollins and top star; Backstage politics to make former World Champion look weak (11th January)

Vince McMahon did not want WWE RAW Superstar Randy Orton as a part of WWE, possible backstage politics to make iconic Superstar look weak, and the likely outcome of Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg at Royal Rumble. These are some of the topics this article will discuss on the top backstage WWE RAW rumors this week.

Goldberg returned to WWE RAW last week and confronted the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre setting up a match between the two powerhouses at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. This article will take an in-depth look into why this match was made by WWE and what the possible outcome of it will be at Royal Rumble.

Multiple other interesting topics related to WWE RAW will be discussed in this article, so without further also let us dive in and take a look at the biggest WWE RAW related rumors of the week:

#5 Possible spoiler regarding the result of WWE RAW's Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg at Royal Rumble

A source within #WWE tells SK that Goldberg v. McIntyre at the Royal Rumble is what Vince McMahon wants, even though the creative team doesn't.



"Vince thinks this match will propel Drew to the stratosphere of superstars."



Current plans are for it to be a one off (Drew retains). — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 5, 2021

A source of SportsKeeda has reported that the match between Goldberg and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship will see The Scottish Warrior come out victorious. The main purpose behind the match is to make WWE RAW's top Champion look strong by defeating a legend like Goldberg.

The report also suggests that Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 is looking like a strong possibility.

There had been a lot of speculation regarding Goldberg's return to WWE but it was being believed that the former WCW Champion will return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get pic.twitter.com/VFUd150xoC — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 5, 2021

However, WWE had a change in plans and Goldberg returned for the first time after losing the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 on WWE RAW last week.