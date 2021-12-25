×
5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent, Major face turn planned for top star (December 25th, 2021)

Roman Reigns (left); Bray Wyatt (middle); AJ Styles (right)
Vatsal Rathod
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Dec 25, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Listicle

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

The year is about to come to an end and the company looks ready to start 2022 at the top with their newest pay-per-view, Day 1. With Royal Rumble being the next major show, WWE is reportedly planning a huge feud at the event for Roman Reigns against a former rival.

More details and reports have emerged regarding the biggest and most shocking release of this year, Bray Wyatt. Several released stars are set to feature in a major upcoming project for the promotion.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

#5 Possible spoiler on Roman Reigns' opponent at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

All eyes on me. #NeedleMover #TheOne#Smackdown https://t.co/RrEWsoDkkX

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is all set to defend his title against arch-rival Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1. The Tribal Chief is likely to retain his title in some controversial manner and further his feud with The Beast Incarnate, possibly leading to a WrestleMania 38 showdown.

However, a new opponent could emerge for Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. According to reports, all the signs point towards Drew McIntyre being the next opponent for Roman Reigns.

McIntyre has been teaming up with different stars to take on The Bloodline at house shows and is scheduled to do the same in January, teaming up with The New Day.

''Since Reigns vs. Lesnar is scheduled to happen again at WrestleMania, that would indicate that McIntyre vs. Reigns is probably happening at the Royal Rumble and could also mean that Reigns will retain at WWE Day 1,'' stated the report.
After being drafted to #SmackDown, @DMcIntyreWWE sets his sights on the #UniversalTitle. ⚔️#WWEDraft https://t.co/9ExHQijVDW

The Scottish Warrior has made his intentions very clear on multiple occasions to come after the Universal Champion. Reigns and McIntyre previously faced each other at Survivor Series 2020 in a champion vs. champion match.

It was Roman Reigns who managed to pick up the victory after an incredible bout between the two at the pay-per-view that impressed both fans as well as critics.

Edited by Kaushik Das
