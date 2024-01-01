Triple H to book WWE dream match 6 years in the making at WrestleMania 40? Exploring possible tease

WWE WrestleMania 40 is just on the horizon, and this year will be the first time Triple H will have complete control of The Show of Shows. Exciting feuds and long-awaited face-offs could finally happen, but fans should also expect some surprises for the Premium Live Event.

Several legends and Hall of Famers returned to WWE this year, whether that may be for one-time appearances or a brief full-time run. One of them was Trish Stratus. She teamed with fellow Hall of Famer Lita and current star Becky Lynch, with whom she later feuded. Trish ended her 2023 run with an exciting match against The Man, but fans believe another dream match is possible for her.

Trish Stratus took to X to recall her exciting 2023. She stated on the post that she didn't imagine she could return to a much better state after initially retiring 20 years ago. She proceeded to thank fans for the warm welcome and Becky for the feud they had.

The Hall of Famer ended her post by expressing her excitement for the new year. However, one part of the statement that caught the attention of some fans was the phrase, "Here's to mone fun." While this may be a typo for "more fun," it coincided after numerous reports state Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) is heading back to WWE.

If the "typo" is intentional, both women have a reason to feud due to their short face-off. Six years ago, the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble began, which saw Trish enter in the 30th spot but was eliminated by the former Sasha Banks. Both women have been open to facing each other ever since.

Mercedes and her former partner Naomi (aka Trinity in Impact Wrestling) left WWE in 2022 after creative differences. Mone began wrestling in NJPW/Stardom in early 2023. Reports previously stated she was en route to AEW, but talks failed between both parties. This led to speculation that Mercedes may be in talks or have already struck a deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

What is the latest regarding the reported negotiations with WWE and Mercedes Moné?

Sasha and Trish faced off at the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble

While many WWE fans continue to be hopeful the CEO would return under Triple H's regime, recent reports suggest that the negotiation between both parties has already ended.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Mercedes was already negotiating with the company. While they had a great meeting, they couldn't agree about the money. Still, some remain hopeful that a deal could happen, especially after what happened with CM Punk.

Meltzer also noted that creative freedom may also play a factor, which Mercedes will have in AEW. However, there may be more freedom now since The King of Kings is in control.

Which other superstar could feud with Trish Stratus if she returns in 2024?

One star that has unfinished business with Trish is Zoey Stark, Stratus' former partner, who later attacked the Hall of Famer. The RAW star previously said she wanted to finish her story with Trish.

It would be interesting to see what will happen next with Trish Stratus and Mercedes Mone this year.

