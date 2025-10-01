Triple H to choose debuting superstar to retire John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event? Chances explored

Triple H announced that John Cena will have his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event XLII. The event will take place on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Now that we know when and where The Franchise Player will have his final in-ring outing, the question is: who will have the distinct honor of facing him?A previous report has indicated that Gunther is slated to be John Cena's final opponent. While that would certainly be a must-see affair if it happens, The Game could decide to have a major up-and-coming superstar debut on the main roster to face Cena on December 13.The name in question is Oba Femi. The Ruler recently lost the NXT Championship to Ricky Saints at NXT No Mercy. The powerhouse has done everything there is to do in the developmental brand, and with Cena's retirement match coming up, it might be the perfect time to call Femi up to the main roster.As for Gunther, many would agree that The Ring General has already established himself as a major player in the Stamford-based promotion. In addition to being a multi-time world champion, the former Imperium leader retired Goldberg at SNME XL in July.There is no denying that a potential Gunther vs. John Cena match would be spectacular on any given night. However, at this stage, it could be argued that The Ring General doesn't need that spotlight as much as a young star like Oba Femi does.The Ruler has star written all over him. Many believe Femi possesses all the tools to be a main event player in WWE for years to come. Therefore, Triple H may decide to strap a rocket to the Nigerian star's back upon his debut on the main roster.Being the Greatest of All Time's final opponent would permanently etch Oba Femi's name in the history books. Moreover, since John Cena has not shied away from putting over young talent in recent years, he would likely be in favor of giving a talented up-and-coming star like Femi the spotlight that could potentially cement his place as a top star.That said, this angle is entirely speculative at this point. Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for John Cena's final match.John Cena is set to renew his rivalry with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025At the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, AJ Styles will have an opportunity to &quot;beat up John Cena&quot; one last time. The Franchise Player rallied fans on X to get a match against The Phenomenal One at the upcoming event.Now, the veterans are set to write the final chapter of their rivalry on October 11 in Perth, Australia. Fans are excited to witness what the creative team has in store for them at Crown Jewel.