Triple H to get involved and fire major star for his actions, Brock Lesnar to return - 4 Potential punishments for Bron Breakker after RAW

Triple H dealt a blow recently, as Ricochet informed WWE that he was planning to leave the company on the expiration of his contract. While it isn't known when the deal is over, it seems like he has been written off Monday Night RAW.

The Game came up with a creative way to end Ricochet's WWE career, as Bron Breakker annihilated him backstage. The second-generation star slammed him through a car windshield as Samantha Irvin was in tears.

Breakker's actions will likely lead to some punishment from management, especially after how he's been making Adam Pearce's life difficult recently. Triple H himself could get involved!

So, with that in mind, let's look at four possible ways WWE can punish the savage Bron Breakker.

#4. An even bigger fine and a formal suspension

Bron Breakker has been a problem for Adam Pearce for over a month now. The RAW General Manager even fined him before sending him home. Pearce may have tripled Breakker's fine before, but it looks like there may be more to come.

This would be a cop-out of sorts from WWE if Bron Breakker gets a large fine, although a formal suspension would build anticipation toward his eventual return. Regardless, Adam Pearce has better options than that, even if they may cost him and his show greatly.

#3. Bron Breakker is sent back to NXT

Bron Breakker (Image credit: WWE.com)

While not the most likely solution, Adam Pearce may bite the bullet and concede that he can't handle Bron Breakker on his roster. He can offer the 26-year-old star to Nick Aldis, who'd probably prefer to stay away at this point.

Breakker can instead get punished by being forced to return to NXT, although that will likely make him even more angry. Nobody is safe when Bron is on the loose, but it could get even uglier on the developmental brand, considering what he did to Von Wagner last year.

#2. Triple H takes matters into his own hands

WWE CCO Triple H (Image credit: WWE.com)

Considering Adam Pearce can't control Bron Breakker, what if Triple H is forced to step in to deal with this matter?

WWE's Chief Content Officer doesn't take part in storylines anymore, with his appearances on RAW and SmackDown getting less frequent now. So, if Triple H appears next week to fire Breakker, it would be a huge moment. That's when we'd know this is a serious matter.

After all, the former NXT Champion hospitalized one of The Game's favorites. This would make for compelling television, with Triple H being forced to witness Bron Breakker's explosive nature in person. Unfortunately, he isn't cleared to take a bump; otherwise, a spear would have been the perfect outcome.

#1. Adam Pearce brings back Brock Lesnar to deal with him

Since Triple H can't physically get involved, WWE fans may prefer a punishment that results in violence. One that ensures Bron Breakker will be put in his place, at least to some extent.

Adam Pearce can strike a deal with his old friend, Brock Lesnar, to come back to face the young lion. Triple H himself confirmed that he hasn't left WWE. Of course, The Beast Incarnate can only return if he is cleared by the company's legal team. If that happens soon, Breakker is the perfect opponent for him.

In many ways, the former NXT Champion feels like the new Brock Lesnar. The two can have a long feud, with Bron Breakker ultimately putting the WWE legend down to prove that nobody and nothing can stop him. This can be a passing of the torch moment from one Beast to another.

