Triple H has made a huge mistake with Jey Uso - here's why

Jey Uso is still in the infancy of his WWE World Championship reign. While fans in the building are YEETing alongside Main Event Jey, some have been critical of his championship win and reign so far.

WWE has wrapped up WrestleMania season and is on the road to Money in the Bank. However, the company will make a pit stop for Saturday Night's Main Event, which features a championship match you'd be forgiven for forgetting about.

Each event since the show's return has featured multiple exciting World Championship matches. The May 24 edition will surely be no different, though there are only two matches announced so far. And unlike previous title bouts like Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens or Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan, the lone World Title bout leaves a lot to be desired. At this point, one has to wonder if Triple H and other executives are second-guessing Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul.

WWE World Champion Jey Uso will defend the gold against The Ultimate Influencer at Saturday Night's Main Event, but that story has taken a back seat. Honestly, it seems to be in the trunk.

Jey Uso started a storyline with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman last week. On RAW tonight, the YEETer of Worlds was confronted by Gunther, who wanted his championship back.

While the promotion was quick to put up a match graphic for Jey and Logan at SNME, we'd later see Jey get taken out... by Bron Breakker! WWE doesn't seem to be putting its best foot forward regarding this feud.

Logan Paul hasn't been on WWE TV much despite being the #1 contender for the Jey Uso

The Social Media Influencer is ready to challenge for his third World Championship opportunity and the second to feature a former Bloodline member. Logan Paul challenged both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Universal Championship and Undisputed WWE Championship, respectively, coming up short in both bouts.

Paul's best opportunity might involve Jey Uso, whom he'll face on May 24 at SNME. However, he's been noticeably absent from television since being named Jey's contender.

Outside of Jey kicking his head off a few weeks ago, the same night Logan challenged for the belt in the first place, he has not been on RAW. Paul did blindside Jey last week AFTER the show went off the air, but it's strange that fans didn't see that on Netflix.

Jey is now feuding with three separate entities in Logan Paul, Gunther, and Seth Rollins' new faction, and Logan Paul is the third most important name on that list. Have Triple H and WWE gotten cold feet here? Whether it's the reaction to Jey Uso as World Champion or Logan Paul's notorious arrogance and outside-the-ring antics, it seems the promotion has cooled a bit on this feud.

