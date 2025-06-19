Triple H must bring back John Cena's iconic rival to WWE for his retirement tour

When John Cena announced his retirement tour in WWE at Money in the Bank 2024, fans were shocked yet excited. 2025 would be his last year in the company, and he could run it back with all the foes he faced throughout his career.

Since the start of the year, he has been checking off all the people he has faced throughout his 23-year career in the company. He took on his oldest nemesis, Randy Orton, at Backlash and will compete against CM Punk at Night of Champions. However, there is one person who is no longer in WWE but has had an iconic rivalry with him. That is the Rated R Superstar, Edge!

At New Year's Revolution 2006, Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship from John Cena after the main event. Before this, the two had worked together as a tag team on house shows and also faced each other in unaired live events. The duo would then become fierce rivals and go on to have iconic matches at Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Unforgiven the same year. They had multiple matches over the years, with the last one taking place in 2010.

Currently, Edge is under contract with AEW, working as Cope. While his contract does span until 2026, it would have been great to see him make his return to WWE to face one of his greatest foes. His last match in WWE was in August 2023 on an episode of SmackDown in his hometown, where he defeated Sheamus.

Fans have been vocal on social media about this dream match, and in a perfect world, Triple H would do everything in his power to bring back Edge for John Cena's retirement tour. However, since the Rated R Superstar is signed to AEW, the chances of that happening are slim to none.

John Cena’s retirement tour could see a major turn at Night of Champions

Currently, John Cena is set to face CM Punk at Night of Champions. This match will be for his Undisputed WWE Championship. However, fans have some theories as to how this match could play out and what it could mean for the 17-time world champion. This theory involves a shocking return by The Rock.

Since he announced that he wanted the Final Boss character to return to the shadows, The Rock has not been seen in WWE. Despite all the buildup ahead of Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41, The Rock’s storyline with Cena has been left incomplete. Fans believe he could make his return at the premium live event since Punk has been taking shots at him.

