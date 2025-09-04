Triple H to strip two current WWE champions because of their controversial actions? Chances explored

WWE Clash in Paris ended on a shocking note. Becky Lynch interfered during the Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship and helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain his title. The Visionary was in a vulnerable spot last Sunday after Paul Heyman was taken out by Roman Reigns earlier in the show, and his stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, were removed from the arena for attacking OTC1.

Ad

However, Rollins pulled out a Plan B(ecky) and walked away still the World Heavyweight Champion. The Man also retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella earlier in the show. That said, while the power couple seems to be basking in its own glory after Clash in Paris, its actions might attract some unwanted attention from Triple H.

Ad

Trending

In a shocking turn of events, The Game could strip both Rollins and Becky of their respective titles in the coming weeks. Seth Rollins, along with The Vision, has been wreaking havoc on the Monday night show recently. Moreover, The Visionary hasn't exactly been playing by the rules in the last few months.

Rollins faked a knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event XL to orchestrate the "Ruse of the Century," which he pulled off at SummerSlam Night One. To achieve this, he kept everyone, including the management, in the dark about his health.

Ad

The RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, was already upset with Rollins' actions, leading to him booking the Fatal Four-Way Match for Clash in Paris. However, The Architect once again found a way out of a precarious situation by bringing The Man into the mix.

Therefore, in kayfabe, Triple H could take the matter into his own hands and force Rollins and Becky to relinquish their titles as a punishment for their actions. That said, it is just speculation for now.

Ad

AJ Lee to make her WWE return on SmackDown?

Becky Lynch joining forces with Seth Rollins has left CM Punk in need of a partner. Not only did The Man cost Punk a potential World Heavyweight Championship victory at Clash in Paris, but she also humiliated him on this week's WWE RAW.

The Second City Saint refused to put his hands on The Man, but judging by his backstage interaction with Adam Pearce afterward, Punk seems to have found a counter to Becky Lynch, and he may be planning to reveal it on this week's SmackDown.

Ad

While fans will have to wait and see what The Second City Saint has in store for them this Friday, all signs point to his wife, AJ Lee, returning to WWE after over a decade. The Man and The Visionary's reign of terror may come to an end at the hands of another power couple in CM Punk and AJ Lee.

WWE could book a Mixed Tag Team Match between the real-life couples for Wrestlepalooza, which is set to take place in Indianapolis on September 20. That said, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More