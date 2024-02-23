Undefeated star to quit WWE after losing the Elimination Chamber match tonight? Potential scenario explored

We're less than 24 hours away from the 14th edition of the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. This will mark WWE's first marquee show in Australia in nearly six years. The renowned Optus Stadium in Perth will play host to the company's last stop before WrestleMania XL.

All eyes will be on the traditional six-man Elimination Chamber match tonight, featuring Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul. But could the undefeated MaIntyre quit WWE after the PLE?

All six participants will be gunning for a shot at Seth "Freakin" Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals. But a loss might also put them in danger of missing WrestleMania.

Among them could be Drew McIntyre, who's currently 5-0 undefeated in singles competition. The Scottish Warrior is brimming with confidence heading into Elimination Chamber tonight.

The RAW Superstar has been hell-bent on winning the World Heavyweight Championship. However, WWE might want to go with Orton over McIntyre since the latter has had enough opportunities against Rollins.

Expand Tweet

A loss could derail his momentum, but this will allow Drew McIntyre to unleash an even darker side. He could "quit" WWE (in kayfabe) after losing the Elimination Chamber match.

Of course, he could carve his path by returning on the night of WrestleMania, issuing an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. This would allow Sami Zayn to come out and exact revenge on Drew McIntyre and give fans an element of surprise.

Currently, this angle is speculative, but the chances of the creative booking something like this are quite high.

Seth Rollins wants WWE legend at WrestleMania 40

In an interview with Nathan, Nat, and Shaun podcast, Seth "Freakin" Rollins talked about a potential match between him and Randy Orton at The Show of Shows this year:

“I want to face Randy. I owe him one. We had a WrestleMania match many moons ago. WrestleMania 31. Nine years later, we’re both in different places in our careers. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful.”

Expand Tweet

The Apex Predator recently remained unsuccessful when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

It will be interesting to see if he can outsmart five other men to punch his ticket to WrestleMania XL.

Who would you like to see win the men's Elimination Chamber match tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.