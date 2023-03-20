Unfinished business, a division in need - 5 reasons Sasha Banks should return to WWE

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company in May 2022. Sasha has since debuted as Mercedes Moné in New Japan Pro Wrestling, while Naomi remains inactive as a wrestler for the time being.

The Boss is now called The CEO in NJPW and has already captured a championship. She defeated former WWE Superstar KAIRI (Kairi Sane) at Battle in the Valley last month to win her first title outside the company. Mercedes recently noted that she is living her dream of wrestling in Japan, but it remains a possibility that she could return to the promotion sometime down the line.

Listed below are five reasons Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) should return to WWE.

#5. Sasha Banks' best friend is in WWE

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been a part of the women's revolution in WWE for some time now. Their classic encounter at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015 gave fans a glimpse of what they were capable of, and they both delivered on the main roster once it was time to be called up.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Bayley claimed that she has not given up hope that Sasha Banks will return to the company and believes that WWE is her home.

"She’s gonna literally take over the world, take the world by storm but I know this is her home and where her heart is, and by her heart I mean me, so she needs to come back to me cause I need her to be my travel partner. I’m gonna say that I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back," said Bayley.

#4. The WWE Universe wants her back

Sometimes in life, you simply do not know what you have until it is gone. Sasha's absence from WWE programming has left a noticeable void for many fans on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Banks has a connection to her fans that cannot be replicated and much of the WWE Universe remains hopeful that The Boss will return. The reaction Sasha would get from the crowd if she were to show up on RAW or SmackDown would be amazing. For many fans, it would be worth the wait.

#3. She now has leverage

Mercedes Moné quickly proved the doubters wrong by winning the IWGP Women's Championship from KAIRI at NJPW Battle in the Valley last month. The crowd reacted favorably to the 31-year-old, and even former AEW World Champion CM Punk attended the event to watch Moné perform.

Moné can now lay out the terms for her return to the company instead of the other way around. She has proven that she can be a star outside of the company, whether it be in Hollywood or another wrestling promotion. Mercedes is currently in a position to request a lot of money if WWE decides they want her back.

#2. The Women's Tag Team division has suffered while she has been away

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY recently lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Becky Lynch and Lita on RAW. Before the match, Damage CTRL had gone a couple of months without a title defense and the Women's Tag Team Championships felt like an afterthought.

Lita recently vowed to help elevate the division, but nothing would inject more life into it than Naomi and Sasha Banks making their triumphant returns. Sasha Banks and Naomi could return to the company to reclaim the titles they never lost, and perhaps create some marquee matchups in the division moving forward.

#1. Sasha Banks has a lot of unfinished business in WWE

Sasha Banks accomplished a lot during her time with the company, but there was also a lot left on the table. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks were referred to as The Four Horsewomen and appeared poised to carry the company until the next generation of female superstars arrived.

Banks departing the company means there will not be a Fatal 4-Way between The Four Horsewomen on the main roster. The 31-year-old will not get the chance to revisit her rivalry against Bianca Belair when the two made history as the first black women in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

During her career with the company, Banks captured the RAW Women's Championship five times, the SmackDown Women's Championship once, and is a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion. However, she did not win a Royal Rumble or a Money in the Bank Ladder match during her time with the company.

While there are many reasons for Sasha Banks to return, she seems more than happy to be elsewhere at the moment.

