Updated list of WWE Hall of Fame 2023 inductees: Who is rumored to join the Class?

Two professional wrestling veterans have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 so far. Many more are rumored to be joining them, mostly from the Attitude Era.

Created in 1993, the WWE Hall of Fame honors wrestlers and iconic personalities from all over the world. Andre the Giant was the first to be inducted, after which the tradition continued. There have been over 200 inductees as of 2022. The Undertaker, Queen Sharmell, Vader, The Steiner Brothers, and Shad Gaspard are the latest editions to the list.

The first inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 class was Rey Mysterio. It was reported that the 48-year-old luchador will be given legendary status by his friend Konnan. His induction was followed by The Great Muta on March 15. The Japanese wrestler is amongst the many notable figures who haven't wrestled in WWE, but their achievements have guaranteed an inclusion in the Hall of Fame.

Six-time World Champion Batista has been proposed for the WWE Hall of Fame for a couple of years now. He was set to headline the Class of 2020 before the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The only hindrance to The Animal's WWE Hall of Fame 2023 induction is probably his hectic Hollywood schedule. According to Collider, he is working on a project with Drew Pearce named 'The Cooler.'

Which superstars are rumored to join the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Class?

Speaking of the potential candidates for this year's Hall of Fame ceremony, Umaga tops the list. Fellow Samoan Rikishi pushed for the induction of the former Intercontinental Champion. He was a trendsetter for powerhousing techniques combined with agility.

Former Women's Champion Michelle McCool is also a highly rumored inductee. Her husband, The Undertaker, was included last year. 2023 could be the time when The All-American Diva has her moment. Her former rival, Stacy Keibler, is also reportedly about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. She was a notable manager and performer during the Attitude Era.

WWE recently paid tribute to D-Generation X member Chyna. The Ninth Wonder of the World is heavily pushed by fans for a WWE Hall of Fame 2023 induction. Time will tell if the company decides to go along with it.

