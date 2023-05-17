Updated NXT Battleground match card (May 16): Rivalry ensues, 21-year-old star proceeds in Women’s Championship Tournament

The NXT Battleground match card saw plenty of additions on the latest episode of NXT. The premium live event currently features four matches. International sensation Noam Dar will make his highly-anticipated return to PLE action as he takes on Dragon Lee in one of the featured matches on the card.

The fate of the women’s title will also be decided at NXT Battleground. The NXT Women’s Championship was vacated after Indi Hartwell suffered an injury during her triple threat title defense against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton at NXT Spring Breakin’. Speaking of Roxanne, the 21-year-old punched her ticket to the Women’s Championship Tournament semi-finals by beating Jacy Jayne.

The former NXT Women’s Champion will meet Tiffany Stratton in one of the two semi-finals set for next Tuesday. The winner will face either Cora Jade or Lyra Valkyria for the title at NXT Battleground. WWE had previously considered putting the title on Tiffany at Spring Breakin’ but changed their mind after Indi insisted on finishing the match.

The NXT Battleground match card will feature a triple threat match for the North American Championship as well. Defending champion Wes Lee will put his title on the line against former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and Schism’s very own Joe Gacy.

Below is the updated match card for NXT Battleground 2023 as of Tuesday, May 16.

Carmelo Hayes (c) (with Trick Williams) vs. Bron Breakker – Singles match for the NXT Championship

Tiffany Stratton or Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria or Cora Jade – Tournament final for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship

Noam Dar (c) vs. Dragon Lee – British Rounds Rule match for the NXT Heritage Cup

Wes Lee (c) vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy – Triple threat match for the NXT North American Championship

Carmelo Hayes gets his payback on Bron Breakker ahead of NXT Battleground

Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver. Bron turned heel on the following episode of NXT by destroying Hayes and Trick Williams. He also put Melo through a wall with a vicious spear at Spring Breakin'.

The two men once again crossed paths on the latest episode of the white and gold brand. After security got their hands on Williams, Bron and Melo fought all the way to the ring. The NXT Champion avoided a brutal slam by using a low blow.

Carmelo then proceeded to hit Bron with the NXT Championship. The show ended with the two men laying inside the ring. It remains to be seen who will come out as the winner at Battleground on May 28, 2023.

Did you enjoy this week's episode of WWE NXT?

