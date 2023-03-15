Updated NXT Stand and Deliver match card: Roxanne Perez's status confirmed, 2 more title matches added (March 14th, 2023)

NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 promises to be a thriller now that two more multi-superstar title matches have been added to the card. The main event is expected to be the NXT Championship bout.

Earlier today, Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to announce the future of the NXT Women's Championship. The current champ, Roxanne Perez, is recovering after collapsing inside the ring last week. Thus, he has organized a series of singles matches to give competitors the opportunity to qualify for a Women's Title Ladder Match at NXT Stand and Deliver 2023.

Zoey Stark punched her ticket to the extravaganza in Los Angeles by defeating Sol Ruca. Meanwhile, Gigi Dolin fought and won against Kiana James. Only two competitors are booked for the ladder match as of now.

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels As of Friday Morning Roxanne Perez was discharged from the hospital. However after numerous tests Roxanne’s health is still in question. With Stand and Deliver in less than three weeks I have the obligation to announce we possibly have to crown a New NXT Women’s Champion. As of Friday Morning Roxanne Perez was discharged from the hospital. However after numerous tests Roxanne’s health is still in question. With Stand and Deliver in less than three weeks I have the obligation to announce we possibly have to crown a New NXT Women’s Champion. Starting tonight there will be a series of qualifying matches with the winners advancing to Stand and Deliver to compete to become the NXT Women’s Champion in a Ladder Match. twitter.com/shawnmichaels/… Starting tonight there will be a series of qualifying matches with the winners advancing to Stand and Deliver to compete to become the NXT Women’s Champion in a Ladder Match. twitter.com/shawnmichaels/…

HBK also announced a multi-man clash for Wes Lee's NXT North American Championship. He demanded a fight against 10 superstars after the chaos that unraveled during his Open Challenge tonight. Shawn stated that he couldn't book that bout, although he would give him four challengers.

Below is the updated match card for NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 after the March 14 episode of NXT:

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker - NXT Championship Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James - NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Wes Lee vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA - Fatal-5 Way for NXT North American Championship

Gigi Dolin vs. Zoey Stark vs. TBA - NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match

The tag team of Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) will be hosting NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 as per the latest graphic.

NXT Stand and Deliver 2023: What is the latest update on Roxanne Perez?

The Prodigy hasn't been cleared to compete after she collapsed at the end of last week's episode of NXT. Previous updates mentioned how she was discharged from the hospital and getting bed rest. Dr. Warren Becker, the medical examiner for Perez, recently disclosed that he wasn't able to find the reason for her collapse.

"We checked three potential areas: the head, the heart, and the vessels in her body. All of Miss Perez's bloodwork came back reassuring. She was not identified as being dangerously dehydrated. Initial CT scans showed no abnormalities in the brain. Furthermore, Miss Perez's EKG showed no heart arrhythmia. While this is all very encouraging, it does present us with the difficult issue in that we are unable to identify what caused Miss Perez to collapse."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo WWE says Roxanne Perez was kept overnight in the hospital for observation. Many fans pointed out that this looked like the time HBK passed out (storyline) on Raw in 1995. WWE says Roxanne Perez was kept overnight in the hospital for observation. Many fans pointed out that this looked like the time HBK passed out (storyline) on Raw in 1995. https://t.co/Nz5rWZUlKk

The chances of Roxanne's participation at NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 seem bleak. She held the NXT Women's Title after dethroning Mandy Rose on the December 13 episode of NXT.

