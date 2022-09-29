Was AEW's Jamie Hayter ever in WWE?

Jamie Hayter has been with AEW since 2019, making it easy to forget that she has wrestled in WWE, even though she wasn't actually signed with the company. Her only match there was against a current main roster superstar.

Hayter debuted at All Elite Wrestling in October 2019 in a losing effort against Britt Baker on an episode of Dynamite. Interestingly, six months before this match, she was first seen on WWE programming.

In a May 16, 2019, episode of NXT UK, Hayter had a singles match against Piper Niven (aka Doudrop). The RAW Superstar defeated the 27-year-old in her one and only WWE match. Oddly enough, she was contacted by the promotion in June 2021 about receiving tryouts, but nothing transpired from this.

Despite her two debut matches ending on a low note, it should be noted that Jamie has been in the industry for eight years. Her wrestling debut occurred in May 2015, and she continued appearing on multiple independent shows.

Before her stint at NXT UK, she also wrestled at Revolution Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Jamie Hayter had a recent interaction with new AEW star Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE)

The former NXT UK Superstar may have found herself a new person to focus her attention on.

At Dynamite: Grand Slam, Jamie Hayter seemingly stopped Baker from attacking Toni Storm but later joined her friend in the assault, with multiple stars joining the chaos. Saraya (fka Paige) made her debut moments later with a loud reaction from the crowd. Hayter, along with other stars, quickly exited the ring.

Later on, Saraya and Jamie Hayter met again, only this time through a brief social media exchange. Check out their interaction below:

The two had another encounter during Saraya's recent AEW promo, where she announced that Storm and Serena Deeb will have a lumberjack for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship.

