Was Paul Heyman’s bold claim on a 40-year-old a sign that Seth Rollins will add a new member? 

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins are currently on cloud nine. Not only did Rollins and Heyman fool the entire wrestling world by making fans believe The Visionary was injured, but they also used it to their advantage to pull off the "ruse of the century" when Seth cashed in the MITB contract at SummerSlam to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. This is the first title the heel stable has conquered.

While debates swirl around whether the group will expand, The Oracle’s recent interview seems to hint at who could be the new member. Heyman appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he spoke highly about Karrion Kross.

The 40-year-old star lost against Sami Zayn at two premium live events. Karrion Kross lost the first bout against Zayn at Night of Champions, but picked up a win on the July 21 episode of RAW. While fans expected him to win at SummerSlam, the feud ended with Sami picking up a decisive victory over The Herald of Doomsday.

This was before the news broke out that his contract with WWE is set to expire this weekend. While Dave Meltzer revealed that Kross was offered a new deal, the latter has officially cleared the air on the situation.

Despite all this, Heyman compared Karrion Kross to Stone Cold Steve Austin in the interview. He raved about how fans were making him a star. This seemed out of place since Kross may not be staying with the company. But, what if WWE pulls an R-Truth and brings the two-time NXT Champion back as the newest member of Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision?

He does have the charisma and the heel mentality to fit perfectly in Seth Rollins' faction. He can finally be in a significant storyline, and the group can also capitalize on his newfound fame. However, these are just speculations.

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins might be in trouble

While The Oracle and Seth Rollins bask in the glory of the latter's WWE SummerSlam victory, it may be short-lived. Not only did The Visionary rob CM Punk of his title win at the PLE, but they also irked LA Knight and Roman Reigns. The ending of the latest episode of WWE RAW showed just how many people want a piece of Rollins.

Knight feels betrayed even though he won at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Punk feels robbed, and Reigns wants revenge.

While The Visionary does have Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on his side, his days might be numbered if the trio decides to join forces against their one common enemy. With Clash in Paris, Crown Jewel: Perth, and Survivor Series: WarGames approaching fast, Rollins may be looking at multiple title defenses and could suffer a shocking loss in one of those events.

