WWE Superstars spend a lot of time on the road traveling with each other. They form relationships with each other to cope with their rigorous schedules. However, a few superstars have had animosity with each other in the past.

Fans have learned about many backstage fights that have caused problems between WWE Superstars. This has led to many of them refusing to work with each other.

Meanwhile, there are a few superstars who were once bitter enemies backstage. However, they worked with each other and mended fences to further their careers in WWE.

This list looks at the five times WWE Superstars went from being bitter enemies to good friends backstage.

#5. Chris Jericho & Goldberg mended fences after their early encounters

The two superstars have known each other for a very long time

During their time in WCW, Chris Jericho and Goldberg had real-life animosity. The two men had some great matches in the ring but had some trouble with each other behind the scenes.

The two men went on to work in WWE and continued to work professionally. It helped them mend their relationship and make things better backstage.

In an appearance on his Saturday Night Special, Y2J revealed that others had pitted them against each other. They had a real-life fight but have worked things out since.

"Bill and I had a lot of animosity over the years just because, they kind of pitted us against each other in WCW and it is what it is. No problems, No issues now. Actually, Bill and I have a very good rapport. We get along great in WCW before we got pitted us against each other. Went to hockey games with each other. Nothing but love for Bill," Jericho said.

It's good to see that two of the biggest names in sports entertainment put their differences aside to get on the same page. Jericho and Goldberg seem to be good friends now that they have ironed out their differences.

#4. John Cena & The Rock were at the top of the mountain during their peak in WWE

The Rock and John Cena did not get along early in their WWE rivalry

John Cena and The Rock had an iconic rivalry in the early 2010s. The two headlined two consecutive WrestleManias and entertained fans for several months with their rivalry.

Behind the scenes, the two WWE legends were not on the best of terms even though they were the biggest names in sports entertainment. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Rock confirmed that their rivalry bled into real-life animosity.

"In the world of wrestling, it's fictionalized, it's a TV show, but we had our rivalry. Now we can look back on it, it was so real," The Rock said.

As the interview continued, The Rock confirmed that the two men were on good terms and described Cena as one of his "best friends."

A week later, Jimmy Kimmel asked Cena about his relationship with The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment. The 16-time WWE World Champion confirmed that they had mended fences, but they weren’t “best friends.”

While the two men may not be very close to each other, they seem to have gotten on the same page, especially after entering Hollywood.

#3. Sasha Banks & Alexa Bliss did not get along well initially in WWE

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks are two of the biggest names in the wrestling industry today. They have won the WWE Women’s Championships several times and have had many good rivalries in the ring.

However, the two women had a lot of real-life heat and did not see eye-to-eye. In 2018, Banks confirmed that she did not like Little Miss Bliss, but would fight her if WWE wanted her to.

"I think if they wanna have me wrestle Alexa, they can do that because I can do my job very well." Banks revealed.

Alexa revealed that the feelings were mutual and that Sasha’s dislike towards her could help fuel their on-screen rivalry.

"The way I see it, Sasha can think or say whatever she wants. As long as it fuels her fire for us to have a good match, I’m fine with it," Bliss said.

However, it looks like the two WWE Superstars have buried the hatchet and are on good terms with each other backstage. In an interview with Stephanie Chase in November 2020, Sasha Banks revealed that she wanted to team up with Alexa Bliss for a match.

Bliss has also quoted Banks’ tweets, and the two have had some friendly exchanges on social media. From the looks of things, the two have become good friends in real life after working together.

#2. Booker T & Batista got into a heated backstage confrontation

Booker T and Batista had a notable rivalry in WWE

Booker T and Batista had one of the most infamous backstage fights in WWE history. Many legends have spoken about the two men's argument that turned into a full-blown fight.

After their backstage fight, the two men competed against each other in the ring a few times. Booker T has spoken about how they didn’t see eye-to-eye before their fight, but things got better between them after it, and they had mutual respect. It made their storyline work in real-life.

"I never talk about the incident between Dave [Batista] and I or anything like that. We were not friends or anything like that, and him and I, we had to work together. He wasn't a person that I particularly wanted to work with, but I'm a professional, just like [Bryan] Danielson, I'm a professional, I'm going to get the work done and hopefully, that makes some really good TV. I do know after the incident [with Batista], I think we were able to work in the ring a whole lot better, actually. I think things got a lot smoother. Maybe before there wasn't a respect deal going into our matches, but after I'm sure there was a lot of respect going into that ring," said Booker T.

While it’s clear that the two men have not become the best of friends since their encounter, they do have a lot of mutual respect. Batista and Booker T have often spoken about their fight and how they are good with each other behind the scenes now.

#1. Matt Hardy & Edge had a memorable rivalry in WWE

Edge, Lita, and Matt Hardy were caught in one of the most infamous backstage rivalries. It all started when Hardy was betrayed by his good friend Edge and his girlfriend Lita in real life while he was recovering from an injury.

WWE used their real-life rivalry in storylines, and the entire thing worked out well for the men in the rivalry on-screen. In recent years, Edge and Matt seem to have put their animosity behind them to get ahead in their careers.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg, The Rated-R Superstar revealed that the two men used their backstage rivalry to their advantage.

"You gotta be pros, and also, back to my point of finding positives when it doesn’t seem like there are any on the surface, you gotta dig underneath the surface, this was one of those,” Edge said. “And you go, OK, we’re here, now what do we do? Well, let’s try to make some money together, and let’s try to further both of our careers out of this, and hopefully out of this, we can not only be stronger performers, but stronger people too, and that usually doesn’t happen within the context of a wrestling storyline. So it’s a little bit more because of that."

Edge stated that fans started picking up on the fact that there was a lot of real-life heat between the WWE Superstars. It helped them get over with the fans, and even helped Lita become one of the biggest names in women’s wrestling.

Matt and his brother Jeff Hardy have even appeared on the E&C Podcast with Edge and Christian to discuss several topics. It shows that the two legends have put their real-life animosity behind them.

Poll : 0 votes