What did AJ Lee say about kissing Kane in WWE?

AJ Lee has been involved in several on-screen romantic storylines in WWE, the most surprising out of all of them is probably Kane. Since they were an odd pairing, it's no wonder why the former Divas Champion eccentrically remembered their kiss.

In 2011, AJ Lee and Daniel Bryan (AKA Bryan Danielson in AEW) began an on-screen relationship. The following year, they broke up and her attention went to Bryan's rivals, CM Punk and Kane. At one point, Punk and Lee teamed against The Big Red Machine and the former superstar. Towards the end of the match, Lee began flirting with the Hall of Famer and kissed him, distracting him enough to get the victory for AJ's team.

In a February 2013 WWE.com interview, AJ talked about the kisses she shared with her on-screen partners. Lee said that her kiss with Kane was the most interesting and described kissing the latter like "fire, brimstone and the ingested souls of tiny orphans," but in a positive manner.

“Kissing Kane was probably the most interesting. I was out of breath from all the skipping and having to climb the mountain that is Kane. Whether we’re talking about the in-ring kiss or the kiss in the romantic, beautiful setting of the boiler room at No Way Out, I'd describe the kiss as tasting like fire, brimstone and the ingested souls of tiny orphans, in a good way. A really good way.”

Lee's last wrestling match was on the RAW episode after WrestleMania 31 and hasn't returned to the company since. In 2021, The Big Red Machine competed in his latest match at the Men's Royal Rumble, he was later inducted into that year's Hall of Fame. He continues to make sporadic appearances in the company.

Does AJ Lee consider Kane the best on-screen kiss she had in WWE?

Aside from The Hall of Famer, Lee kissed four more superstars as part of the storyline: Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, John Cena, and Dolph Ziggler (AKA Nic Nemeth). As many may know, Punk and Lee eventually got together in real life and are even married. Still, he wasn't her best kiss in that storyline.

In the same interview, AJ Lee said that the best kisser out of all of them was Ziggler. She shared that Dolph wasn't just a "fling" but a culmination of all her past romantic misadventures. She added that she has great chemistry with the current TNA wrestler and he was the best at everything.

It was definitely interesting to watch AJ Lee's romantic storylines in WWE, it remains to be seen if she will ever return to the company.

