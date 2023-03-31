What channel is WWE Hall of Fame 2023 tonight? (March 31, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more 

Before fans can get to watch the jam-packed WrestleMania this weekend, they will first be treated to tonight's SmackDown episode, followed by the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony.

WWE Hall of Fame will be available on Peacock for fans residing in the United States, while it can be viewed in other parts of the world through the WWE Network. The ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Five inductees have been confirmed for induction.

WWE Hall of Fame 2023 details and timings

Platform: Peacock in the United States, WWE Network everywhere else

Time: 10 p.m. Eastern Time, 9 p.m. Central Time, 7 p.m. Pacific Time

Take a look at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 inductees

The first inductee announced for this year's ceremony is current WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio. The masked luchador is scheduled for a personal match against his son Dominik Mysterio at the Show of Shows, but his iconic wrestling legacy will first be honored tonight. It would be interesting to see if The Judgment Day member will play a role in his father's celebration.

The second inductee never wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion, but his name is still known and highly respected in the business, The Great Muta. He made his name known in Japan and briefly in WCW, sharing the ring with the likes of Sting, Ric Flair, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more. The Japanese star just recently retired at 60 years old.

Stacy Keibler will also join the likes of The Great Muta and Mysterio in the WWE Hall of Fame 2023. While not the most active in-ring superstar, her presence in the company and pairings with Vince McMahon, The Dudley Boyz, and more have certainly made her a memorable star.

Andy Kaufman will be the inductee in this year's Celebrity Wing of the Hall of Fame. In professional wrestling, the comedian's name was best known on the Memphis wrestling circuit, where he had a memorable feud with WWE legend Jerry "The King" Lawler.

The final inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is Warrior Award recipient, the late Tim White. The longtime referee joined the company in 1985 and remained there until his departure in 2004. He passed away in June last year. After it was announced that White would be inducted, WWE star Nikki Cross made sure to share her excitement.

