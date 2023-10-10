What if Drew McIntyre brings back 40-year old star to RAW? Exploring 3 ways they could cause mayhem in WWE

Drew McIntyre is on a quest to win a championship in WWE again. The last time he held a title belt was in 2020. In recent weeks, The Scottish Warrior took a heel turn, and there has been an alteration in his persona towards fellow WWE Superstars.

He confronted Seth Rollins on the latest episode of RAW and challenged him for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. The Visionary responded, mocking the 38-year-old's overall tenure in the company and even referenced his former stable, 3MB, featuring Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater.

Slater was released by WWE in 2020 and has since been associated with IMPACT Wrestling. However, his contract with the promotion is reportedly set to expire this month. He is also recovering from an injury, and a return to the in-ring competition is highly anticipated, but it is unclear on his status with his current promotion.

Let's take a look at the few ways WWE could bring back Slater to team up with Drew McIntyre:

#3. Form a faction to go up against The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been wreaking havoc on RAW with its menacing activities. However, this spilled over to SmackDown last week when Rhea Ripley laid out a request to Paul Heyman, which he later accepted.

On the latest edition of RAW, Ripley was spotted talking to Drew McIntyre backstage following her calming fellow Judgment Day members that she would take care of business. Additionally, when Seth Rollins met the former WWE Champion backstage, he highlighted that Damian Priest would not be able to snatch away gold from the champion as he would be the one to do so.

If Heath Slater returns with a mean and serious demeanor, he could team up with The Scottish Warrior to take down The Judgment Day or even form their own faction.

#2. Wreck havoc on RAW and the tag team division

Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, and Jinder Mahal engaged fans to some extent with their comical act but were not taken seriously by the roster. However, things escalated among the members, resulting in The Scottish Warrior and Slater engaging in an enraged feud.

While Jinder Mahal is actively involved with mentoring and assisting Indus Sher, it is highly unlikely that he will ditch them so soon. If Heath Slater reunites with McIntyre, the two could turn heel in a vicious series of events and attack the tag team division to assert their dominance. This would also enable them to steer a clear path to potentially contend for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

#1. Win major singles championship on RAW

Drew McIntyre underwent one of the most remarkable transitions in WWE. When he returned to the company, he revamped and achieved a more buffed personality, which enabled him to gain footway in his rise to prominence. His current quest to win the World Heavyweight Championship turns the odds in his favor.

The formation of 3MB was mocked by many in the industry, including many WWE Superstars who questioned the trio's integrity and why they were associated with such a stable. The trio later got separated and went on to compete in singles competition.

Throughout his nearly 14-year career with WWE, Heath Slater never won a singles title. If he returns, Slater could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, thus showcasing a new and very serious version of himself rather than the comical persona.

Do you think Drew McIntyre should reunite with Heath Slater if he returns to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!