John Cena has won numerous titles and awards during his WWE career, including 16 world championships. He is widely regarded as one of the best WWE Superstars in the industry. Due to his charisma, athleticism, and stage presence, Cena has always been a fan favorite. The former champion recently took social media by storm as a gif of him dancing in a pair of headphones went viral.

Back in 2017, Cena appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and played a segment called the Whisper Challenge. With headphones blasting music, the aim was to guess what was being said by reading each other's lips. Despite the difficulty, the former champion didn't seem fazed by the challenge. After putting on his pair of headphones, Cena began to smile and bop slightly from side to side. Jimmy Fallon himself even cracked a laugh at the dance move before moving on to the game.

John Cena proved himself to be a natural, guessing both of his words correctly on the first try. The crowd erupted into giggles multiple times because of the funny chemistry between the two, as well as Cena's playful comments. Fallon wasn't so lucky, only getting 1 correct.

The last time John Cena had a match was during WrestleMania 39, where he unsuccessfully faced Austin Theory for the United States Championship. It has since been known that the Cenation leader only makes part-time appearances and is now filming a new movie called Ricky Stanicky. Some fans have speculated that he will return to take a shot at the recently unveiled World Heavyweight Championship.

Fans take social media by storm with John Cena meme

The Cenation leader's dance moves have become the newest trending meme on Tiktok and other social media platforms alike. Fans overlay Cena in different videos and add music to the background with funny captions. One of the more popular songs is a sped-up version of FIFTY FIFTY's "Cupid." While this isn't the first time the former champion has been at the center of a meme, he continues to be a good sport about it all.

Take a look at some of the funny posts below:

jef @jjepm_ Loving these john cena corporate work memes 🤣 Loving these john cena corporate work memes 🤣 https://t.co/U0NaNH3eSr

Top G @Abdulshahiir John cena listening to cupid is my fav meme John cena listening to cupid is my fav meme https://t.co/TLN5P0GVjk

This is the second time this year that a John Cena meme has gone viral, the first being the "Bing Chilling" ice cream meme that made the rounds at the end of last year and earlier this year.

