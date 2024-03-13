What if John Cena returns at WrestleMania 40 to confront incorrigible WWE star? Analyzing how it could happen

WWE is gearing up for the 40th edition of WrestleMania next month. The star-studded show is prepared for two mega main events for both nights.

Most recently on NXT, Trick Williams addressed fans on his stance with a former friend turned foe Carmelo Hayes. He reflected on a warning by John Cena about 'Melo hating on him.'

In his second NXT match in 2021, Carmelo Hayes channeled his inner John Cena with his signature 'Ruthless Aggression' persona. The young star often held the WWE legend in high regard. They met on an edition of NXT last year when Paul Heyman sided with Bron Breakker during his match against Carmelo Hayes, who had Cena in his corner. The Cenation Leader sensed tension between the two stars during his backstage interaction with them.

The 16-time World Champion teased a comeback at WrestleMania 40. If that does transpire, he could join forces with Trick Williams in his confrontation with Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT Champion is currently a heel, and this has garnered explicit reactions from fans for his betrayal. If Cena returns at The Show of Shows, he could attempt to convince Melo to turn babyface and reunite with Whoop That Trick. Given how it is the start of his heel run and how he has been making SmackDown appearances, he could challenge John Cena to an impromptu match at the event.

WWE higher-ups have allegedly cited Trick Williams as a future WrestleMania main eventer, and they are also impressed by Carmelo Hayes' work.

John Cena shared plans for bidding adieu to the WWE Universe

Given his association with and contribution to the Stamford-based company, John Cena is synonymous with WWE. The Chain Gang Soldier made his debut in 2002 and has been a fan favorite ever since. The 46-year-old star paved the way for the next set of talents that would foster the industry.

Cena ventured into Hollywood in the mid-2000s and soon after escalated into a full-time acting career. Last year, he returned to the ring for a brief run, which concluded in a loss at Crown Jewel at the hands of Solo Sikoa.

During a recent interview, John Cena stated that he aims to hang up his wrestling boots for good by the time he turns 50, thus indicating that more blockbuster feuds are on the horizon.

At WrestleMania 39, John Cena faced Austin Theory for the United States Championship but failed to capture the win. The 16-time World Champion is promoting his latest film, Ricky Stanicky, across all platforms. The film also features Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and more.

