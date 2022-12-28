What is John Cena's most successful venture in movies and TV shows?

John Cena was one of the WWE Superstars who saw major success in his movies and TV shows when he ventured into Hollywood. Although it took some time before his acting career took off, he was part of some of the best-known franchises.

The Cenation Leader's acting career began in 2006 when he took on the lead role in a movie produced by WWE Studios, The Marine. His first major role in a movie franchise began in 2018 when he played the lead role in the Transformers spin-off movie Bumblebee. The following year, he joined the cast of one of the world's biggest movie franchises.

John Cena's most successful venture in the movies was arguably Fast and Furious 9 in 2021, where he portrayed Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto.

The movie collected an impressive $726.2 million worldwide at the box office. However, his success in television should not be forgotten.

The WWE star joined DCU in 2021 in Suicide Squad as Peacemaker, which later received its own TV show. In January, the show was named the world's most in-demand original streaming TV series. The finale of the first season of Peacemaker was then announced as the biggest single-day performance for a Max Original series.

"Just learned from the good folks at @hbomax that the #PEACEMAKER finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series and was up 44% over the premiere episode! That is a F#CKLOAD of ✌️ and does not happen without ALL OF YOU! Truly grateful. Ready for Season ✌️!" John Cena tweeted.

Due to the success of Peacemaker, the TV show was renewed for a second season. From the looks of it, Cena might also star in the 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise.

John Cena wants The Rock to star with him for the second season of Peacemaker TV Show

Dwayne Johnson is also one of the most well-known and successful superstars turned Hollywood actors. The Rock and The Cenation Leader have faced each other in the past inside the ring, but it looks like the latter also wants to share the screen with him.

In a past interview with People Magazine, John Cena opened up about the possibility of The Great One appearing for the second season of Peacemaker and shared that it would be an honor to star with his former rival. However, the 16-time World Champion stated that it's a decision he can't control.

“I’ll say the same thing every time with possibilities in the sort of universe…it'd be an honor and a privilege to be able to perform with him. I think there still is a passionate marketplace that wants to see him in. But I’m sorry, man, that’s just not my choice, so I don’t know. It’s so far beyond me. It’s beyond what I’m able to control.”

