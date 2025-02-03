What did John Cena whisper in Jey Uso's ear after WWE Royal Rumble win? Exact details revealed

Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 Men's WWE Royal Rumble match. Following the win, both men shared a special moment, with Cena whispering something to the former Intercontinental Champion.

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match was stacked with several top names, such as John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and more. While many thought The Cenation Leader would win as he would be retiring, or even Punk since he hasn't main-evented WrestleMania yet, Jey Uso gained the upset victory after eliminating the 16-time World Champion. John whispered something to the victor after the bout, and it's no surprise that despite the loss, it was nothing but supportive.

Trending

Speaking to NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson on Nightcap, Jey Uso shared that John Cena told him that the latter always believed The Usos would be fine as long as they were themselves.

"He [John Cena] hugged me. He goes, 'I remember your first tour. I said, I always told you and your brother, you guys will be fine. Be yourself.' And he goes, 'Look at these people now.' And that's when he turned me to the crowd."

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Although nothing is confirmed yet, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion has expressed his interest in facing Gunther again at WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

What did John Cena say after losing the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble to Jey Uso?

The Cenation Leader is known for being humble, whether in victory or defeat. Although he initially started his Farewell Tour with a light spirit and simply wanted a good time, the loss at the premium live event in Indianapolis changed his heart.

During the Royal Rumble post-show, John Cena said the loss wasn't "best for business." The veteran added that he has set his sights again on the main event, WrestleMania, and winning his 17th World Championship.

"Tonight, standing in that ring, I wanted this experience to be a tour of goodwill. I've openly admitted I don't know how much I have left in the tank, and I just wanted to do something that would be nice for all of us to get together and have a good time. Unfortunately, tonight, it dawned on me that that's not best for business. What is best for business is I Main Event Wrestlemania, and what is best for business is, for the first time, I confidently say that I'm gonna win a 17th championship."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what happens next for Jey Uso and John Cena as they prepare for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback