What did we learn from this week's edition of Firefly Fun House? Deciphering the hidden cryptic hints

The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown witnessed the return of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House. Introduced in 2019, it has become a huge part of Wyatt's on-screen persona.

The Firefly Fun House returned on SmackDown tonight with theatrical tweaks and interesting additions. Initially, a red light suddenly covered the Fun House, and someone was seen playing with the action figures of Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker. It was a reminder of the infamous lost-in-translation moment between both megastars on RAW XXX.

Next, a television on the Fun House surfed through channels until it landed on Bray Wyatt watching his previous promo calling out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. He was seen laughing backstage in the production room. The ominous warning ended with Lashley's promo from RAW.

Uncle Howdy's weather forecast stole the spotlight. Interrupting Wyatt and Ramblin' Rabbit, it appeared briefly on TV. Moving on, Bray Wyatt introduced the 'Can You Keep a Secret' game show, in which different spooky voices continuously spoke in the background. Fans may find out more about the game show later.

The segment ended with the camera landing on the Firfely Fun House front door. Several graphic images flashed outside the door, including a picture of a masked Bray Wyatt reminiscent of his Extreme Rules return.

Alexa Bliss' return to the Firefly Fun House may have been teased on the latest show

A woman's scream was heard in the background in the closing video of the Firefly Fun House. Fans have speculated it to be Alexa Bliss, who was tormented by occasional visits from Uncle Howdy prior to her hiatus from RAW.

Little Miss Bliss has been absent since she lost a RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble. Her reunion story with Bray Wyatt was seemingly put to a halt after Howdy cost her the title match, citing "Do you feel in charge?" repeatedly.

A former member of the Firefly Fun House, Bliss disclosed that she loved working with Bray Wyatt during an interview. It allowed her to think outside the box while cherishing playing a supernatural character.

"I’ve never had more fun in my entire life. I had pitched a character like this, Dark Alexa, way back in NXT, way back, before Blake and Murphy. I’ve always loved doing something different. I don’t love being the same character all the time. I remember I’ve looked and I’ve been like, ‘Man, I’ve been six or seven different versions of myself.’ Which was so fun."

Alexa Bliss' return to the Firefly Fun House is imminent. It remains to be seen how WWE plans to slowly incorporate the RAW star into the programming.

