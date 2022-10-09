5 Things you may have missed when Bray Wyatt returned at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - Teaser for the Wyatt 6, different Fiendish personas?

Holding his characteristic lantern, Bray Wyatt returned at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 amidst a huge pop from the crowd. The White Rabbit mystery, which started in mid-September, has finally been resolved, and the revelation was much to the fans' liking.

The Eater of Worlds was released in July 2021 due to problems regarding his creative direction. Since then, he was teasing a return, but the White Rabbit saga was the nitro to the rumors. The WWE Universe was overjoyed when Bray Wyatt made his comeback, and it is natural to overlook some hints and teases while being hyped.

In this list, we will look at five things you may have missed when Bray Wyatt returned to WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Bray Wyatt has a new mask

A highly anticipated return

Previously, much of the debate regarding Bray Wyatt’s potential return was centered on whether he would return with his Fiend character. His demonic alter-ego is a favorite of audiences alike. However, The Fiend gimmick was destroyed by WWE’s creative decisions, leading to fans questioning if Wyatt could recover from the setback to his persona.

They got their answer today as Bray Wyatt returned to Extreme Rules 2022. While the audience looked about for The Fiend, Wyatt debuted with a terrifying new mask that hinted at a different persona for The Eater of Worlds.

It resembled a Dali mask but had a uniqueness of its own. An outlining of a beard and bushy eyebrows gave the mask an impression of Wyatt’s face, along with a wicked and toothy grin.

#4. Another mask on the announcer’s table

Two Different personas?

We are not done with the masks yet. During his return at Extreme Rules, WWE showed another visor on the announcer’s table that may have been a teaser for The Fiend. It seemed to be a burnt version of Wyatt’s characteristic mask, highlighting the Firefly Inferno match Bray had with Randy Orton at TLC 2020.

A logical theory is that Wyatt could possibly use two different masks during his second run in WWE. The new one shall be used in the Firefly Fun House segments to control his puppets, which reek of voodoo energy. Meanwhile, the potential Fiend one shall be for his in-ring performances.

By doing this, WWE will introduce Bray Wyatt as a darker character than previously, resulting in Alexa Bliss getting her own Wicked Witch persona to be tweaked.

#3. A hint of a new entrance at Extreme Rules 2022

A spooky mist shrouded the stadium after the climax of Extreme Rules. The lights cut out and a sinister voice started singing “He’s Got the Whole World in his Hands.” While the crowd anticipated Wyatt’s arrival, the entrance area changed to the backdrop of a door.

The door came crashing down, reminiscent of Goldberg’s entry, and Wyatt slowly made his usual “firefly entry”. Interestingly, the lantern in his hand had a blue fluorescent instead of golden or white like the previous times.

His entrance background was also changed to spooky tree branches which lead to the realm of the supernatural.

#2. A new symbol for The Fiend?

A supernatural stable in the making

Bray Wyatt never had a unique symbol or logo of its own. He is mostly characterized by his lantern and most recently, the “Let Me In” catchphrase. However, the company has seemingly tweaked the character to boost its identity among the audience since his return at Extreme Rules.

Following Wyatt’s entry and the diminishing of the lantern, WWE flickered a ghastly symbol. It appeared to be inverted and showcased a hand holding a dagger with a skull and wings sprouting from its hilt. The cultist-like logo could also be an indication of a new stable that will be introduced by Wyatt in the future.

#1. The Wyatt 6 could be formed in WWE

WWE not only did a brilliant job in hyping Bray Wyatt’s return in its main brand but also at Extreme Rules 2022. Before his entrance, characters from his Firefly Fun House positioned themselves in different parts of the arena. Each of them got into the spotlight simultaneously while the ominous music added to the dreary atmosphere.

Puppets from the Fun House were present at Extreme Rules: Abby the Witch, Huskus the Pig, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Mercy the Buzzard. The fifth character which parodied Vince McMahon, The Boss, was scrapped in the past.

The real-life manifestations of toys might be a hint at WWE’s initial plans for the Fun House. It wanted superstars to portray gimmicks that resembled the puppets' traits or appearances, but the plan never materialized.

Going forward, “Wyatt 6” has become a likelihood and the aforementioned logo teasing a stable’s formation adds to the statement.

