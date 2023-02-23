What is Maryse Mizanin's nationality? Career and life before WWE disclosed

Maryse is one of the most well-known female WWE Superstars. Although she is no longer active in WWE, she still receives a lot of attention when she returns and even outside the ring.

WWE Superstar Maryse's nationality is Canadian. She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on January 21, 1983. Aside from English, she also speaks French. She even won the 2003 Miss Hawaiian Tropic Canada beauty competition.

Her French accent also caused some miscommunication with her current husband and WWE Superstar, The Miz. The couple met during the Diva Search in 2006, when The A-Lister was the host, and she was a contestant.

The couple then discussed their first interactions and how he pronounced her name differently.

"I get to the first Monday Night RAW where he had to introduce me on the show. And I always remember you [Miz] standing in front of me in the gorilla, we call it the gorilla where you stand before going [into the arena] and you sitting in front of me and you were trying to say my name and 'my name is Maryse [Mah-ree-s]. [Mike] I said Maryse, he said "Morris'.”

The WWE couple tied the knot in February 2014. They have two daughters, Monroe Sky, born in 2018, and Madison Jade, in September 2019.

While The A-Lister is active in the ring, the same can't be said for his wife. She mostly accompanies her husband. Her last match was last year with her husband in a losing effort against Edge and Beth Phoenix.

Why can't Maryse wrestle full-time in WWE anymore?

Prior to her Royal Rumble match against Edge and Beth Phoenix last year, the 40-year-old's last match was in 2018 for another tag team bout with her husband. However, the wrestling veteran is not completely hanging the boots just yet.

In an appearance on KOIN 6, the Canadian star revealed that it's hard to become a full-time performer since she is now a parent. She also took into consideration the dangers of the sport.

"I think I’ll be back again. I always say I don’t wanna be back because I don’t wanna get hurt because I have children and it’s hard to commit to this. This is an extreme sport. It’s hard to commit to that and you gotta go full on if you’re going so I love it, but, it’s almost like it’s — it’s not sad in a way. I’m just trying to pull myself out," Maryse said.

It remains to be seen when and where the 40-year-old will perform next. For now, it looks like she's taking her time and focusing her attention on her family.

