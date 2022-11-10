What was Paige's last title win in WWE?

Paige is without question one of the greatest women to have performed in WWE. She was a key figure in the company's Women's Revolution and an elite competitor who elevated everyone who worked with her.

Paige worked in WWE for eleven years, working her way from Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT to the main roster. She wrestled the best of the best and won multiple championships. The Anti-Diva went on to manage factions, become the SmackDown General Manager, and contribute to the WWE Backstage show.

Naturally, fans will want to know what her last championship in WWE was and how it came to be. If you can't remember the details, we have got you covered.

Paige's last championship win in WWE came on August 17, 2014, on her 22nd birthday. She fought arch-rival AJ Lee at SummerSlam and defeated her to win her second Divas Championship. Lee was the woman she defeated to win her first world title, and history repeated itself for her final WWE Championship win.

Paige's run in AEW

Paige shocked the world when she emerged under the AEW lights a couple of months ago. She debuted under the name Saraya and put the world on notice, even getting into a physical altercation with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Saraya was reportedly cleared to compete, which is why she got into a fight with Baker. Her return to the ring has put the entire wrestling world on notice, with many wrestlers eager to get a piece of her. Indeed, the former AEW Women's Champion revealed that The Anti-Diva was one of her dream opponents.

“I’m a huge fan of her. I love her. I love her mom. I’ve wrestled her mom before actually. But she’s such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all and she’s still, pardon my swearing, but she’s such a bad b***h and she has that everything roll off your back energy. You can’t get to her, you know what I’m saying?”

We can't wait for the former Divas Champion to tear it up in AEW and lock up with the very best in the company. Wrestling is her life's passion, and it gives us immense joy to see her return to doing what she loves.

