What if Rhea Ripley confronts Roman Reigns on SmackDown? Exploring 5 possible outcomes

Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns haven’t confronted each other on SmackDown, but that could possibly change on the upcoming edition of the blue brand. WWE has been teasing a confrontation between The Tribal Chief and The Eradicator for weeks.

The first major tease was dropped when Paul Heyman mediated an alliance between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day earlier this year. The most recent tease transpired when Mami told The Wiseman to acknowledge her on SmackDown before Fastlane.

With that being said, let’s explore five outcomes of a possible confrontation between Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns on SmackDown:

#5. Bad news for LA Knight

Roman Reigns is set to be on SmackDown this week. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will sign the contract to make his Crown Jewel 2023 match official with LA Knight. The pair will main event the November 4 Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

LA Knight’s meteoric rise to stardom no doubt makes him a threat to The Judgment Day. A meeting between the Tribal Chief and Rhea Ripley can potentially jeopardize The Megastar’s plans to win the top title in Riyadh next Saturday.

#4. Trouble for Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Finn Balor and Damian Priest just a week after they beat The Judgment Day for the titles at Fastlane. Jimmy Uso is to be blamed for the loss because he was the one who cost Jey and Cody the titles.

With The Bloodline and The Judgment Day presumably working together, a meeting between Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley could only lead to more trouble for the American Nightmare and Main Event Jey on RAW.

#3. No rest for Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens can’t seem to get away from The Bloodline or The Judgment, no matter what. The Prizefighter was traded to SmackDown by new General Manager Nick Aldis for Jey Uso. The first thing Owens did upon showing up was take Dominik Mysterio out with a stunner.

Plus, he’s still pretty much a threat to Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief expressed his disgust to Paul Heyman after they witnessed the arrival of their longtime enemy to the blue brand.

Reigns and Ripley might hatch a plan to corner Owens since he no longer has Sami Zayn as his tag team partner.

#4. New super faction appears

The Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW. The Bloodline has SmackDown in a chokehold. A confrontation between the two factions can only lead to either a huge alliance or an all-out war that could have huge implications for the entire WWE roster.

The two factions have shown an understanding of working together in the past. They even briefly formed an alliance against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Even Rhea Ripley told Paul Heyman they should work together. She might convince Reigns to form a super heel faction on the main roster.

#5. Paul Heyman ditches Roman Reigns for Rhea Ripley

It’s been three years since Paul Heyman joined forces with Roman Reigns and changed the entire landscape of WWE.

The Wiseman has since guided the former Big Dog to a historic world title reign in addition to helping him strengthen his hold on the blue brand and the entire WWE.

With that said Heyman’s latest meeting with Rhea Ripley suggests he could be drifting apart from The Bloodline. Clearly, the Wiseman is looking at the bigger picture and might jump ship to The Judgment Day when the time comes.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.