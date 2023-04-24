What is Triple H's big announcement on WWE RAW tonight? 4 things The Game could say

Emanating from The Second City, tonight's WWE RAW episode is reportedly going to feature a huge announcement from Triple H in the lead-up to the Draft. Xero News didn't provide any hints on what to expect from the segment, except that The Game has taken on Tony Khan's gig.

WWE's Chief Content Officer was the harbinger of the 2023 Draft. He opened the RAW after WrestleMania with the groundbreaking revelation after noting the viewership records the promotion has broken under his regime. On another note, two Premium Live Events are scheduled for May, so fans can expect an announcement on either the PLEs or the WWE Draft.

In this list, we will view five things Triple H could announce on WWE RAW tonight.

#1. Information on the WWE Draft rules

Triple H's big announcement on WWE RAW could set up the proceedings for Friday. The 2023 Draft has been touted as "bigger than before" with every star being eligible. However, there hasn't been much clarification on injured and AWOL stars, along with the runtime.

HHH could even go the distance and reveal the amount of NXT superstars who are about to debut on the main roster. Also, given the fan demands, the Chief Content Officer might impose strict rules on brand jumps going forward as it destroys the whole idea of a draft.

#2. Triple H could make decisions that affect the status of the world and tag team championships

Now that the draft is on the horizon, title unification isn't a good idea anymore. Multiple NXT superstars will soon be joining the main roster, and the competition will get hectic. They need to get ample opportunities to design the future of the company.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to defend their tag titles against The Usos this Friday. Triple H could change the match to be only for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. After Jimmy and Jey's victory, The Bloodline can continue conquering the blue brand. The Tribal Chief, meanwhile, may be pitted against two opponents for Night of Champions. More on that later.

#3. New general managers for WWE RAW and Friday Night SmackDown

Adam Pearce has his work cut out as an on-screen personality. The General Manager for both WWE RAW and SmackDown has been the catalyst for programs for Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and most notably, Chelsea Green, since 2020. However, his act has gotten stale, and it's time for others to step up.

Xero News gave a teaser on Stephanie McMahon's return by citing her theme. It remains to be seen if she joins her husband on RAW tonight.

#4. Roman Reigns' next opponent could finally be revealed

The Head Of The Table has been absent since the WrestleMania follow-up episode of WWE RAW. His feud with Cody Rhodes is on pause while The Bloodline is busy with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle. Devoid of any storyline, Roman Reigns' next rival could be formally introduced by Triple H to jumpstart plans for Night of Champions.

That may not be the only surprise, though. Triple H could announce two challengers for Reigns on the day he crosses the 1000-day mark as Universal Champion. It will be fitting for the event and the occasion, along with the added hype of a potential title split.

Roman Reigns' response will be awaited in the upcoming SmackDown episode.

WWE RAW: Triple H could announce the return or give updates on megastars who are out of action

WWE has been missing out on some top babyfaces for several months. These include Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Big E, and even Bray Wyatt. No timeline has been given for their return, and there are constant worries about their draft status. In Randy's case, his future is at stake.

Triple H could make the speculations disappear when he takes the mic. Orton's case demands clarification as he hasn't been since for over 300 days. This is a similar case for Big E, who is oscillating between whether to continue wrestling or retire.

The Cerebral Assassin might even announce the return of a superstar or several superstars who are AWOL. This will make up for a momentous occasion in the Allstate Arena, a week before the draft hits the WWE RAW brand.

