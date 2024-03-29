What are the WWE championship winners at WrestleMania 31 doing now? 

Today marked nine years of WrestleMania 31, which many fans labeled as one of the greatest editions of The Showcase of The Immortals in the history of the modern era. The yearly spectacle was held at Levi's Stadium and emanated live on March 29, 2015.

This edition of The Show of Shows witnessed so many unexpected twists and turns, especially the conclusion of the main event match where Seth Rollins pulled off the "Heist of the Century" by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Apart from this, fans also got to witness new champions crowned in the title showdowns that took place at WrestleMania 31. Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss what the title winners at WrestleMania 31 are doing right now.

#3. Daniel Bryan won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 31

Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, competed in a ladder match at WrestleMania 31, where Bad News Barrett's Intercontinental Championship was on the line. The other participants in this high-profile match featured Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, Dolph Ziggler, the late Luke Harper, R-Truth, and Stardust. After intense action for around thirteen minutes, the match concluded with Bryan emerging as the victor and becoming the new Intercontinental Champion.

However, The American Dragon is currently signed to AEW under the name of Bryan Danielson. He made his AEW debut on September 5, 2021.

#2. John Cena won the United States Championship

Another WWE Superstar who emerged as the title winner at WrestleMania 31 was none other than John Cena. The Cenation Leader competed against Rusev, now known as Miro, in a United States Championship bout. The build-up of their rivalry was primarily initiated from Fastlane 2015 Pay-Per-View, where The Bulgarian Brute secured victory over the 16-time World Champion through submission. Hence, seeking revenge, The Chain Gang Soldier challenged Rusev at WrestleMania 31 and emerged as the victor.

As of now, John Cena is busy with his Hollywood schedule and is on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. The last time Cena appeared in the company was during the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event last year, where he suffered a loss at the hands of Solo Sikoa. However, currently, Cena is speculated to be part of WrestleMania XL.

#1. Seth Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31

The conclusion of WrestleMania 31 is indeed something that is stored as an unforgettable memory in the heart of the WWE Universe, especially due to the "Heist of the Century" moment. The main event of WrestleMania 31 witnessed Brock Lesnar putting his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against 2015 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner Roman Reigns.

However, when both superstars were down in the squared circle, The Architect's music hit, and he made his way to the ring to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. This resulted in Roman vs. Brock turning out to be a Triple Threat Match, and hence Rollins took advantage and pinned Reigns to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Currently, Seth Rollins holds the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary is scheduled to defend the title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. Apart from this, Rollins is also set to compete in a tag team match, where he and Cody Rhodes will take on The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

