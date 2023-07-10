When ex-WWE star revealed the truth about rumors that he made a move on Yasmine Bleeth

Several celebrities have appeared on WWE TV over the past few decades. A few even dated superstars, including George Clooney, who had a two-year romantic relationship with Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler.

Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was rumored to have tried to date Yasmine Bleeth. The rumors suggested that The Texas Rattlesnake made a move on the Baywatch star while filming Nash Bridges in the late 1990s.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 1999, the famed radio host asked Austin about the rumors.

"The rumor was, as Robin just said, that Stone Cold was making a move on Yasmine Bleeth during the shooting of Nash Bridges," said Stern. "That you were trying to get her. You're a handsome man and now you're single. I can't imagine that you couldn't get Yasmine Bleeth if you didn't want her."

The former WWE Champion refuted the story, claiming that he took dance classes simply because he was trying to play his character to the best of his ability.

"No, that was strictly professional, Howard. I wasn't there cutting a rug on the dance floor, taking some ballroom dance classes," said Austin. "[You went dancing with her?] No, it's part of the thing – Jake Cage, the character I played, he's trying to romance her. He's throwing in there a multi-syllable words vocabulary upgrade. I'm trying to take some dance classes to impress her. I'm the worst dancer in the da*n world. So anyway, no, there was no sparks. All on a professional level." [4:37 - 5:17]

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus kissed another Baywatch star

Pamela Anderson made a few appearances on WWE TV in the 1990s. She also shared a memorable moment with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the 2006 Canada's Walk of Fame induction ceremony in Toronto.

The seven-time Women's Champion asked the Baywatch star if they could lock lips. The two then kissed in front of the crowd in attendance. In an interview with WWE.com, Stratus opened up about her experience locking lips with Anderson.

"I was ready to brush it off in my Trish Stratus way, but once she stood up I was like damn. You know how on Baywatch they run in slow motion? It was like that, but her lips were in slow motion. Afterwards, I was kind of befuddled, I didn't really know what to say and kind of fumbled a bit. I guess the combination of two hot blonde Canadians works. So to all my male fans, I say you're welcome!" Stratus said.

