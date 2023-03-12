When Leslie Mann made surprising comment about seeing current WWE star without clothes

Over the past few decades, multiple top WWE Superstars have become Hollywood stars, including John Cena. In 2018, the Leader of the Cenation starred in a comedy movie, Blockers, alongside American actress Leslie Mann.

In 2019, Cena guest hosted The Ellen Show and interviewed Mann. He brought up a picture of himself wearing nothing but a towel covering his private parts from the Blocker movie set. Commenting on the photo, which also included her husband Judd Apatow, Mann stated that she did not know what a man should look like until she saw Cena without clothes:

"What's sad about this is that I realized what my husband, because I didn't realize after before seeing John, you know, without his clothes on how a man should look [laughs]. I mean you really work and my husband just relaxes more and eats [laughs]," she said. [2:14 - 2:55]

The 16-time world champion seemed embarrassed by Mann's comments and covered his face with his hand. Cena later asked his former co-star if it was weird for her and her husband to have seen him without clothes:

"We're totally comfortable with it. Yeah, I don't mind anytime [laughs]," Mann answered. [4:48 - 4:53]

John Cena will face Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39

Over the past few years, John Cena has transitioned from a full-time WWE Superstar to a part-time one. The Leader of the Cenation last competed in December when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Last Monday, Cena returned to RAW after several months of absence. He was confronted by the United States Champion Austin Theory, who challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 39.

Although the 45-year-old initially turned down the challenge, he later accepted it. Cena will now go head-to-head against Theory for the United States Title at this year's Show of Shows.

