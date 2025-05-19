When is the next WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is a hot ticket, and the anticipation for the show is at an all-time high. The event is set to be hosted in the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida on May 24, and the match card for the show is stacked with some of the biggest names in the industry.

The show promises a stacked card featuring top-tier talent, heated rivalries, and championship stakes. Jey Uso will be featured defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul. The Maverick has continued to blur the lines between celebrity and full-time superstar, while Jey stands tall after finally reaching the top. It’s a clash of styles and personalities with major implications for the summer ahead.

In tag team action, which will probably be the main event of the show, CM Punk and Sami Zayn unite to face Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Punk and Rollins' storied tension continues to escalate, and the inclusion of Breakker and Zayn adds fresh chemistry. With massive anticipation among fans, this battle could serve as a preview of future singles rivalries on RAW.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will also be in action, defending the gold against the ever-unpredictable R-Truth. While the matchup may seem comedic on the surface, Truth’s recent resurgence has made him a fan favorite. Cena, always the workhorse, won’t take his opponent lightly, especially with the title on the line.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Trending

Rounding out the card is a steel cage match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre. With tension at a critical point, locking both men inside the cage is the only way to guarantee a decisive finish. Both men are known for their physicality, and this match could mark a turning point in their respective careers. Overall, this event has the potential to deliver a memorable night of chaos, surprises, and hard-fought battles.

WWE legend set to return for Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE legend Lilian Garcia gave wrestling fans a treat with a short run as the ring announcer of SmackDown a few months ago. Her run ended in March, which was the last time she was featured on WWE TV. Just a few weeks after her run on the blue brand ended, Garcia announced her return to the company.

The legend has stated that she will be present at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend to add an element of nostalgia. Garcia took to Instagram to send a message to the fans just days before her return.

“9 more days until I’m back on the mic inside a wrestling ring in front of the best fans in the world! @wwe Saturday Night’s Main Event on @nbc @peacock can’t get here soon enough!! Let’s gooooo!!” wrote Garcia on Instagram.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the legend's return with the mic in her hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More