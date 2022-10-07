When did Sara Lee win the WWE Tough Enough competition?

Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee tragically passed away on October 5, 2022. Her cause of death is yet to be publicly revealed. Married to Westin Blake (FKA Wesley Blake), she leaves behind three children: a five-year-old daughter named Piper, a three-year-old son named Brady, and another son born last summer.
In June 2015, Lee was one of the thirteen finalists of the WWE Tough Enough competition. After being at risk of elimination five times throughout the contest, fans voted Lee as the winner of the sixth season. She bested Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Chelsea Green, Raquel, and Velveteen Dream to win the season.
Alongside men's winner Josh Bredl, Sara Lee won a $250,000 one-year contract from WWE. She had a brief stint in NXT in 2016. Trained by Hall of Famers Booker T and Lita, Sara competed alongside current main roster superstars, including Aliyah and Mandy Rose. Her lone singles win was against none other than the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan.
Lee wrestled at NXT live events throughout Florida. Overall, she only had eight matches in the black and gold brand and picked up a few tag team victories. She was eventually released from her contract in September 2016. Rumors regarding her departure have indicated that the promotion had lost faith in her abilities.
Fans were hyped when Sara was spotted training in 2017 at Team Vision Dojo in Florida. However, she never got the chance to return to the squared circle.
Condolences pour in from WWE for Sara Lee
Sara Lee's tragic death shocked the wrestling world. Stars from different promotions are gathering in to send their tributes.
Several noted personalities like Mick Foley, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Nikki A.S.H., and Sonya Deville also sent out heartfelt messages.
Braun Strowman, who founded the Control Your Narrative promotion with EC3 and Lee's husband, Westin Blake, took to Twitter to share a message about holding "the ones you love a little tighter."
AEW star Saraya (FKA Paige) took to Twitter to express her grief and shared how she loved working with Lee.
Former WWE star Chelsea Green also shared her thoughts:
Legendary superstar and trainer Bull James set up a Sara Lee Memorial Fund via Go Fund Me.
The Sportskeeda community mourns Lee's unfortunate demise and extends its deepest condolences to her family.
