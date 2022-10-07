When did Sara Lee win the WWE Tough Enough competition?

Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee tragically passed away on October 5, 2022. Her cause of death is yet to be publicly revealed. Married to Westin Blake (FKA Wesley Blake), she leaves behind three children: a five-year-old daughter named Piper, a three-year-old son named Brady, and another son born last summer.

In June 2015, Lee was one of the thirteen finalists of the WWE Tough Enough competition. After being at risk of elimination five times throughout the contest, fans voted Lee as the winner of the sixth season. She bested Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Chelsea Green, Raquel, and Velveteen Dream to win the season.

Alongside men's winner Josh Bredl, Sara Lee won a $250,000 one-year contract from WWE. She had a brief stint in NXT in 2016. Trained by Hall of Famers Booker T and Lita, Sara competed alongside current main roster superstars, including Aliyah and Mandy Rose. Her lone singles win was against none other than the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan.

Lee wrestled at NXT live events throughout Florida. Overall, she only had eight matches in the black and gold brand and picked up a few tag team victories. She was eventually released from her contract in September 2016. Rumors regarding her departure have indicated that the promotion had lost faith in her abilities.

WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jtjjnG52n7

Fans were hyped when Sara was spotted training in 2017 at Team Vision Dojo in Florida. However, she never got the chance to return to the squared circle.

Condolences pour in from WWE for Sara Lee

Sara Lee's tragic death shocked the wrestling world. Stars from different promotions are gathering in to send their tributes.

Several noted personalities like Mick Foley, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Nikki A.S.H., and Sonya Deville also sent out heartfelt messages.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE Tough Enough 2015 winner, Sara Lee has sadly passed away at the age of 30, as shared by her mother on Facebook.



Heartbreaking.



RIP. WWE Tough Enough 2015 winner, Sara Lee has sadly passed away at the age of 30, as shared by her mother on Facebook.Heartbreaking.RIP. https://t.co/wbaYLGx6nR This is just awful news. I’m sending my best wishes and a healing prayer to her family and friends. #RIPSaraLee This is just awful news. I’m sending my best wishes and a healing prayer to her family and friends. #RIPSaraLee twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Nattie @NatbyNature twitter.com/realbulljames/… Bull James @RealBullJames



gofund.me/9dea2484 Every little bit helps. RIP Sara Every little bit helps. RIP Sara ❤️gofund.me/9dea2484 I’m keeping Sara and her children and her husband Cory in my prayers. Truly heartbreaking to hear of her passing. Going to donate below to her family- because they need every bit of support they can get right now I’m keeping Sara and her children and her husband Cory in my prayers. Truly heartbreaking to hear of her passing. Going to donate below to her family- because they need every bit of support they can get right now💔 twitter.com/realbulljames/…

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE We love you Sara. So heartbreaking. Please keep Cory & their family in your thoughts and prayers 🖤 We love you Sara. So heartbreaking. Please keep Cory & their family in your thoughts and prayers 🖤 https://t.co/SXtwhIdmVq

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE



Sara Lee Memorial Fund Please keep Sara’s family, especially Cory and the kids in your prayers. If you are able to contribute, please follow the link below. We love you, CorySara Lee Memorial Fund gofundme.com/f/sara-lee-mem… Please keep Sara’s family, especially Cory and the kids in your prayers. If you are able to contribute, please follow the link below. We love you, Cory 💙Sara Lee Memorial Fund gofundme.com/f/sara-lee-mem…

Nikki A.S.H @WWENikkiASH

please share this fund and give if you can.

They are the people, that if you turned up in middle of the night with nowhere to go, they would take you in, without a 2nd thought



gofund.me/7a9f72ea It’s hard to comprehend what Corey, the kids and her family are going through.please share this fund and give if you can.They are the people, that if you turned up in middle of the night with nowhere to go, they would take you in, without a 2nd thought It’s hard to comprehend what Corey, the kids and her family are going through.please share this fund and give if you can.They are the people, that if you turned up in middle of the night with nowhere to go, they would take you in, without a 2nd thoughtgofund.me/7a9f72ea

Sonya Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE sending love and prayers to her family and loved ones. Absolutely heart breaking, life is too short. Sara was awesomesending love and prayers to her family and loved ones. gofund.me/7a9f72ea Absolutely heart breaking, life is too short. Sara was awesome 💔 sending love and prayers to her family and loved ones. gofund.me/7a9f72ea

Braun Strowman, who founded the Control Your Narrative promotion with EC3 and Lee's husband, Westin Blake, took to Twitter to share a message about holding "the ones you love a little tighter."

The Monster of all Monsters @Adamscherr99 After hearing the news of a very close friends wife passing this hits so very hard!!!!! After hearing the news of a very close friends wife passing this hits so very hard!!!!! https://t.co/AIiz4WNxlH

AEW star Saraya (FKA Paige) took to Twitter to express her grief and shared how she loved working with Lee.

SARAYA @Saraya RIP Sara Lee This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with.RIP Sara Lee This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with. 💔 RIP Sara Lee https://t.co/bGZ9FZNnXj

Former WWE star Chelsea Green also shared her thoughts:

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree. No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly.The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree. No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree. https://t.co/XLlLFXDOcF

Legendary superstar and trainer Bull James set up a Sara Lee Memorial Fund via Go Fund Me.

The Sportskeeda community mourns Lee's unfortunate demise and extends its deepest condolences to her family.

