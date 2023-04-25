When top Hollywood actor revealed the better kisser between Ex-WWE star and Alexandra Daddario

In 2017, Zac Efron starred in the Hollywood comedy/action movie Baywatch alongside several other stars, including WWE legend The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) and Alexandra Daddario.

In the film, Efron locked lips with The Brahma Bull underwater. He also kissed Daddario. In an old interview, the 35-year-old actor compared the two kisses, stating that Daddario was a better kisser.

"She (Alexandra) was a better kisser for sure. But it was funnier to look up and see Dwayne’s face," he said.

Efron has previously disclosed that he enjoyed locking lips with the multi-time WWE Champion. He recalled the experience in an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017.

"[What does The Rock taste like?] Cherry chapstick. That is so weird. But to be completely honest, like, kissing a dude is weird at first but like it tasted like a Winterfresh commercial. Like a cherry chapstick. It was like, it was crazy, it was like it can't, he's good at that too! Jeez man, he's just the best at everything. It was an awesome kiss and one off the bucket list for me, for sure," he said.

Zac Efron jokingly admitted that he wants to have a "love scene" with WWE legend The Rock

Since starring in Baywatch, Zac Efron has praised The Rock and their on-screen kiss several times.

During an interview with Vogue in 2017, the American actor was asked who he would like to have a "love scene" with. he jokingly named The Brahma Bull.

"[Who would you love to have a love scene with?] The Rock. Finish what we started [laughs]," he said.

