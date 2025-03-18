When will John Cena debut a new look and WWE theme song? Chances explored 

John Cena recently appeared on WWE RAW with his new heel persona, but in a surprising turn of events, this wasn't accompanied by a new look or entrance music. Although he shared that he wouldn't bring in new gear and new music, it might still happen in the future.

John Cena turned heel after over two decades at the 2025 Elimination Chamber by siding with The Rock and attacking Cody Rhodes, who he will now face at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Cenation Leader returned on this week's RAW where he berated the fans and stated they keep demanding more from him, which is why he didn't use a new theme song and gear as the fans didn't deserve anything new. However, that sentiment can still change next month.

As mentioned above, John will fight Cody at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match is high-stakes for both men, but more so for Cena who is aiming to win his 17th world championship, the most in company history. At The Show of Shows, he can debut a new theme song or even a remix. If not at The Grandest Stage of Them All, he can debut a new look and song after the event if he wins the title.

Since John mentioned that his changing gear and song would just benefit fans and would be more for their enjoyment, Cena changing his look and music after winning the title can symbolize that he finally did it for himself.

Why was WWE veteran frustrated with John Cena and Cody Rhodes' recent RAW segment?

The wrestling world was excited to see the new side of The Cenation Leader on this week's RAW. While many thought the promo between Cena and Rhodes was quite intense, Vince Russo said otherwise.

In an episode of Legion of RAW, the WWE veteran pointed out that despite John Cena attacking Cody Rhodes the last time they were in the ring at Elimination Chamber, all Rhodes did this week was call him names.

"What would Austin do? Guys, let's not forget. The last time Cody saw Cena, he kicked him square in the nuts. And Cody's gonna go out there and have a conversation with him? And Cody's gonna get over on him by saying he's a whiny b*tch. No bro, he kicked you in the balls and you did nothing. He kicked you in the balls and he was standing in front of you and the best you could do was call him a whiny b*tch. Again, I say this all the time put Austin in that spot. Can you imagine what would happen?"

It will be interesting to see what is next for John Cena on his farewell tour.

