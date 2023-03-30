Where is WWE NXT Stand & Deliver? (April 1, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is one of the major events of the year for the developmental brand. Multiple championships are on the line with exciting stipulations, and even a main roster star is confirmed for the card.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver will be held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California. The arena will also host the final SmackDown episode before WrestleMania 39, the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony, and the episode of RAW after WrestleMania.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver: Venue and timing

City: Los Angeles, California

Venue/Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Time: 1 p.m. Eastern Time, 12 p.m. Central Time, 10 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver?

Tickets: Crypto.com website

Match card for Stand & Deliver 2023

Tyler Bate, Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail of Chase U will lock horns with Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler, and Ava Raine of Schism. Although Chase U fought back against Schism, they were still not a match for their rivals until Tyler Bate decided to join them. The eight-person mixed tag match will not only crown the new owner of Chase U but will also mark Ava's first televised match.

RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano left NXT on bitter terms due to Grayson Waller. 14 months later, the grudge match between the two superstars will finally take place.

NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus will not only be defending their titles against Brutus and Julius Creed of the Creed Brothers but also Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo of The D'Angelo family.

The Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James will also be in action at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. The champions have never gotten along. Their situation has worsened in recent times. It would be interesting to see if Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn would be able to capitalize on their opponent's differences.

Another titleholder who will be busy at the event is North American Champion Wes Lee. Lee will defend the title against JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov, Axiom, and recently debuted star Dragon Lee.

It has been weeks since fans last saw NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, who collapsed at Roadblock after her title defense. However, she is now all set to go for a ladder match against Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Straton, Lyra Valkyria, and Indi Hartwell for the brand's Women's Championship.

Bron Breakker is scheduled to defend the brand's championship against Carmela Hayes, possibly one of the toughest challenges the champion has to face. Both stars are considered two of the biggest stars in NXT, and this match will determine who is truly the biggest star of the brand.

