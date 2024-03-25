Where is WWE RAW episode 1609? (March 25, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will features several exciting matches and a long-awaited return from a former champion.

The March 25, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will occur at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It has a maximum capacity of up to 18,500 and is the home of the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Several shows from RAW, SmackDown, and more have occurred in tonight's location. It was also the home of WrestleMania 2, 13, and 22, No Mercy 2007, Hell in a Cell 2022, and much more. The last time WWE was at Allstate Arena was for the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Chicago, Illinois

Venue/Arena: Allstate Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans may get tickets from Ticketmaster if they want to see the action live. The price range for one ticket is $50-$3500, while for two, it is between $57 and $700.

What to expect from the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

As of this writing, five matches are scheduled for tonight, and one epic return from Chicago's very own CM Punk.

One of the matches on WWE RAW tonight will come from the women's division. For the past few weeks, Candice LeRae has displayed a darker and sinister side, but it did result in her and Indi Hartwell winning matches. After insulting Maxxine Dupri weeks ago, Ivy Nile will look to seek revenge on the former's behalf when she goes one-on-one with Candice.

Several singles matches from the men's division will also take place. JD McDonagh will battle Ricochet. The Human Highlight Reel and The Judgment Day member first met during the Gauntlet Match on the red brand earlier this month. After the former Intercontinental Champion defeated JD, the rest of the group attacked him. A week after that, he also defeated Dominik Mysterio, resulting in a post-match attack. Tonight, Ricochet will aim for another win from McDonagh.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn will face Bronson Reed tonight on the flagship show. It will be interesting to see if the former can gain momentum ahead of his clash with Intercontinental Champion Gunther at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Andrade has been undefeated since returning to WWE earlier this year, earning some interest from The Judgment Day. Tonight, he will look to add more wins under his belt as he goes one-on-one with Ivar.

Finally, Jey Uso will battle Shinsuke Nakamura tonight. It will be interesting to see if the former can gain a clean victory or if it will be halted by his brother, Jimmy Uso.

Chicago tonight will also witness the return of their hometown star CM Punk. The Best in the World has been out of action since sustaining an injury at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. It will be interesting to see

