Where is WWE RAW tonight? (February 24, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature several exciting matches from the men's and women's divisions. A couple of championships will be on the line, several top stars are scheduled to appear and will mark the final Monday show before Elimination Chamber.

The February 24, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. It has a capacity of up to 17,555 and is the home of the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Heritage Bank Center has hosted several shows from the Stamford-based promotion since 1985 like RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, ECW, and more. The last time WWE had a show in tonight's arena was for the April 26, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Heritage Bank Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $29 to $34 while two tickets cost $29 to $44.

What to know for the final Monday Night RAW before Elimination Chamber?

As of this writing, four matches are currently set for the upcoming Monday Night RAW. Two championships from the women's division will be put on the line, several former champions will also be present.

On a previous RAW episode, Dakota Kai defeated Ivy Nile to become the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, a title that the Damage CTRL member almost won before being beaten by the inaugural winner Lyra Valkyria. Tonight, both women will clash again.

Bianca Belair and Naomi will also be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. On a past episode of SmackDown, Nick Aldis showed footage of The Judgment Day members walking away from the scene of Jade Cargill's attack. Although the General Manager said it didn't paint the entire picture, the champions didn't listen and attacked the duo on WWE RAW.

Another tag team match set to happen tonight is between The New Day and Latino World Order. Last week, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro confronted Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for attacking Rey Mysterio after the February 10 episode. Tonight, Del Toro and Wilde will attempt to exact vengeance for the Hall of Famer.

Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne seemingly allied to attack Penta on WWE RAW but were quickly foiled after last week's meeting ended with a brawl. Tonight, Penta, Luwdig, and Pete will meet in a Triple Threat match.

Several top stars are also present for tonight's show. Rhea Ripley will send a message to IYO SKY ahead of their Women's World Championship match, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will also have something to say to Jey Uso. Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are also scheduled to appear.

