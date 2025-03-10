Where is WWE RAW tonight? (March 10, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is set to feature many top stars, several exciting matches, and segments. It will also continue the build-up of the long-awaited WrestleMania 41.

The March 10, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York, City. It has a capacity of up to 19,500, with a setup of 18,500 for professional wrestling events. It is also the home of the NHL's New York Rangers and the NBA's New York Knicks.

MSG has been the home of many weekly WWE shows like RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and more. It's also the home of several Premium Live Events like the inaugural WrestleMania, the 1998 SummerSlam, the 2000 Royal Rumble, the 2002 Survivor Series, WrestleMania XX, and more. The last time the Stamford-based promotion held a show in tonight's location was for the June 28, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Manhattan, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $211.82 to $1,785 while two tickets cost $193.25 to $1,785.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

As of this writing, three matches and one exciting segment are advertised for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode.

Logan Paul has been clashing paths with several stars from the Monday show for a while now, the main being AJ Styles. Tonight, The Phenomenal One will remind everyone why he gained this nickname by calling out The Maverick tonight at MSG.

The Latino World and The New Day have been at odds for the past several weeks after Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston attacked Rey Mysterio last month. Last week, a vignette aired where the Hall of Famer announced that he would team up with Dragon Lee against Xavier and Kofi for a Tornado Tag Team match.

Last week on WWE RAW, Jey Uso saved Alpha Academy from the hands of his WrestleMania 41 opponent Gunther. However, the World Heavyweight Champion also had a backup when A-Town Down Under took down The Yeet Master. Tonight, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner will go one-on-one against Grayson Waller.

Finally, the feud between Seth Rollins and CM Punk will continue tonight on WWE RAW. After The Second City Saint called out The Rock and John Cena's alliance at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, The Visionary came out and a vicious brawl ensued. Adam Pearce had enough of the chaos and scheduled another singles match tonight but this time around, it will be inside a Steel Cage.

