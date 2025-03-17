Where is WWE RAW tonight? (March 17, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will continue the Europe Tour as part of the Road to WrestleMania 41. Several high-profile appearances and exciting matches are set to take place in the upcoming episode.

The March 17, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium. It has a capacity of up to 8,400 and will mark the first time the Stamford-based promotion will broadcast a show from the country.

Four matches are currently set for the upcoming Monday Night RAW in Belgium, along with three exciting segments that will further build the excitement on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Brussels, Belgium

Venue: Forest National

Time: 3 p.m. Eastern Time, 2 p.m. Central Time, and 12 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster Belgium. A single ticket ranges from €154 to €227.

What to know for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode in Belgium?

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be sharing the same roof tonight for the first time since the latter turned heel after attacking The American Nightmare at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. It will be interesting to see what The Cenation Leader has to say about his actions and what will happen once they face off again tonight on WWE RAW.

Bianca Belair will now be facing IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 after the latter defeated Rhea Ripley on a past episode of the Monday show. Tonight, both women will sign their contract for The Show of Shows, though it will be interesting if Rhea Ripley will be spotted again tonight following the heated segment she had with IYO and Bianca last week.

Last week, Seth Rollins won his Steel Cage match against CM Punk due to Roman Reigns dragging him out of the structure to attack him. However, The Best in the World wasn't safe from the wrath of The Tribal Chief as well. Tonight, The Visionary will address The Head of the Table's return and attack.

Bron Breakker will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line tonight on WWE RAW. The champion has been crossing paths with several stars on the brand for the past few weeks, mainly Finn Balor. Last week, Dominik shared that he had set up a title match for Finn tonight against Bron. It would be interesting to see if a new champion will emerge tonight.

Penta and Ludwig Kaiser have also been clashing for a while on the Monday show, and their feud will continue tonight. However, they won't engage in a simple singles match tonight, but in a No Holds Barred bout.

After Jey Uso defeated Grayson Waller last week, his rivalry with A-Town Down Under will continue tonight as he faces Austin Theory. Also, Dakota Kai is looking for vengeance against Ivy Nile tonight after the latter attacked her a few weeks ago on the brand.

