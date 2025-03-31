Where is WWE RAW tonight? (March 31, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will mark the final stop of the 2025 European Tour in the Road to WrestleMania 41. To end the journey on a high note, the Stamford-based promotion prepared exciting matches and appearances tonight.

The March 31, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will be at the O2 Arena in London, England. Tonight's location was already where last week's SmackDown episode and the 2023 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event were held.

As of this writing, four matches are set for the upcoming Monday Night RAW with one being for a World Championship. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will face off again, and appearances from Logan Paul and AJ Styles are also expected.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: London, England

Venue: O2 Arena

Time: 3 p.m. Eastern Time, 2 p.m. Central Time, and 12 p.m. Pacific Time

Are there still tickets available for tonight's WWE RAW?

As per Ticketmaster UK, no more tickets are available for the upcoming Monday Night RAW through their website. However, some might still be available at the box office.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW in London, England?

A couple of segments are set for the upcoming Monday Night RAW. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, John Cena and Cody Rhodes will meet again for the final time in this European tour. The former always had many to say to the crowd in recent outings, but not much to the Undisputed Champion. It will be interesting to see if that will change tonight.

There is no love lost between Logan Paul and AJ Styles, who had a few confrontations in the past. Tonight, The Maverick promised to be in London where he will call out The Phenomenal One.

One of the stars set to be in action tonight is The New Day. Last week, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods demanded a World Tag Team title shot to Adam Pearce, but the General Manager told them they first have to prove their worth by facing a mystery team of his choosing tonight.

The Intercontinental Championship scene continues to heat up on WWE RAW. Bron Breakker defended the title against Penta last week, only to be disturbed by The Judgment Day. Tonight, the unlikely ally of Breakker and Penta will take on Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

Jimmy Uso returned to the Monday show last week where he teamed up with his brother, Jey Uso, against A-Town Down Under. However, Gunther also made his presence known not long after. The SmackDown star and The Ring General met again backstage, where the former slapped the latter for talking bad about The Yeet Master. Although it has mainly been Jey vs. Gunther on the Red brand, the champion will face Jimmy tonight.

IYO SKY will put the Women's World Championship WWE RAW tonight against Rhea Ripley. Bianca Belair was supposed to challenge for the gold at WrestleMania 41, but tonight she will be the guest referee for the match.

