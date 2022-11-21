Where is WWE RAW tonight? (November 21, 2022)

The go-home show of WWE RAW will be a cracker of an event. Various matches could be announced for the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames PLE, which currently has only four matches on its card.

Tonight’s WWE RAW show will emanate from the MVP Arena located in Albany, New York. Despite the name, it has nothing to do with Omos’ manager. Healthcare provider MVP Health Services acquired the naming rights for the arena and the new name took effect this year.

The arena has been the platform for many historic WWE moments. It hosted the 1992 Royal Rumble, where Ric Flair kickstarted his second run with the WWE Championship. He arrived at No.3, lasted more than an hour in the multi-man match, and eliminated Sid Justice at the end to claim the vacant title.

Stone Cold Steve Austin had ‘no mercy’ on Rikishi when he returned to the ring after a brief hiatus. The 2000 edition, held at the MVP stadium showcased Austin attempting to run over Rikishi with a truck. It was a surreal moment: the match ended in a no-result while Stone Cold was arrested by the officials.

Another infamous moment linked to Steve Austin and the arena is the ’beer bath.' On the March 22, 1999, edition of WWE RAW, The Texas Rattlesnake drove to the ring in a beer truck and hosed down The Corporation. Also, Edge cashed in on his MITB contract for the first time in history against John Cena.

The WWE 24/7 Championship, now in a dustbin, was first introduced in the MVP Arena by Mick Foley. It started a plethora of comedic segments, with R-Truth being the most memorable character 24/7.

Events to watch out for on the November 21 edition of WWE RAW

A bout involving two competitors from the women’s WarGames match will be seen on WWE RAW. Asuka will fight Rhea Ripley to gather momentum for Survivor Series. Expect major shenanigans due to Damage CTRL, Bianca Belair and even The Judgment Day.

Fans may even witness the fifth member of Bianca Belair’s team. Candice Le Rae is expected to join the babyfaces but the company could pull a surprise by delaying the revelation as Sasha Banks has joined the hype train.

Baron Corbin and Damian Priest will continue their onslaught on crowd favorites. They are expected to fight Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin respectively on the next WWE RAW show. Meanwhile, United States Champion Seth Rollins could find himself on the Survivor Series card.

