Which former champion said Sasha Banks felt insulted in WWE?

Sasha Banks has been one of the most talked about former WWE stars in recent times due to her issues with the Stamford-based promotion. Most fans agree that her and Naomi's feelings for walking out were valid, as did another former champion.

On a May episode of RAW, it was announced that Sasha and Naomi walked out of the arena due to creative differences, and the duo haven't returned since. Just recently, it was reported that the former walked out because she requested to have the same deal as the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, which her former company denied. As it turns out, Banks was not the only one feeling this way.

According to former WWE star Scott Dawson while on AdFreeShows, he believed that Sasha Banks knew what she wanted in her career, which caused her to receive a bad rep. He added that since Banks works hard in the industry, he understands if The Boss feels insulted if she doesn't get what she wanted.

"I think that, just like me, I feel that sometimes she gets a bad rep because of how passionate she is and how much she wants," Harwood added: "She knows what she deserves, and she knows what she's earned, and she works her ass off to get it, and if she doesn't get it, she feels slighted and she has a reason to feel that way. Huge star, huge heart, beautiful human being, the greatest woman wrestler of all time. I think she's just incredible.”

At the moment, it's believed that Sasha will take part in the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event this January and has even landed in Japan already. However, there is still no update as to in which manner she will participate in the event.

Another wrestling veteran claimed the opposite about Sasha Banks walking out of WWE

Although the former Women's Tag Team Champions received support from fans and some of their fellow professionals for what they did, that wasn't the case for Dutch Mantell.

According to the wrestling manager, Sasha Banks embarrassed WWE by just walking out. Due to her actions, he believes that the Stamford-based promotion wouldn't agree with her demands as it might set some negative examples for others.

"She approached her employment in a bad way by just walking out and embarrassing the company. Now they are not inclined to work with her and damn sure, not inclined to reward her because what that does is tell the other people, hey, if you've got a point, just walk out, make them chase you. "

For now, it looks like Sasha Banks has truly ended her relationship with WWE, although that might not be the case for Naomi just yet. Still, her experience over the years has definitely earned her a big enough fanbase to continue supporting her.

