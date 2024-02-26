Which former superstar did Randy Orton date in WWE?

Randy Orton has portrayed a serious character in WWE for years. However, during his early career, The Viper was a charmer, which is how he gained the attention of a Hall of Famer as part of a storyline.

The former WWE Superstar Randy Orton dated as part of an angle is Stacy Keibler. They began dating in February 2005. After weeks of on-screen flirting, they eventually became a couple. However, their relationship did not last long.

A month after they became a couple, Orton delivered a promo aimed at The Undertaker ahead of their match at WrestleMania 21. To send a message to his then-rival, The Legend Killer delivered an RKO to his on-screen girlfriend.

Keibler left WWE in July 2006, though she made sporadic appearances as part of Tough Enough in 2011 and at the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony to induct Torrie Wilson. In 2023, the 44-year-old was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Mick Foley and Wilson.

The Viper is still an active superstar in WWE and a 14-time World Champion. During his early career, he was romantically linked with several female superstars in real life, but none of them were confirmed.

Stacy Keibler has been married to Jared Pobre since 2014, and they have three children: two daughters and a son. As for Randy Orton, he married Kim Orton in 2015. They have a daughter together, but The Viper also has a daughter from a previous marriage, while Kim has three sons.

How was Randy Orton and Stacy Keibler's relationship off-screen?

Randy Orton and Stacy Keibler in 2019

Although Orton and Keibler's on-screen romance was short-lived, it seems they remained friends off-screen after the angle.

Former WWE Superstar Maven once spoke about how traveling with Orton was one of the best parts of his tenure with the promotion. He revealed they often traveled with others, including the Hall of Famer.

Maven also shared that Keibler was a great person to be around, as she kept them out of trouble and was a voice of reason in their group.

Which female star did Randy Orton's wife call out on social media?

Although Randy's wife, Kim, is not a WWE Superstar, she often supports her husband on social media. In 2021, during Orton's feud with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss, she seemingly called out the latter.

At Fastlane 2021, The Viper lost to Bliss in a singles bout after the latter received help from The Fiend. Little Miss Bliss got called out by Kim as the latter apparently didn't like how the former pinned her husband.

Although Randy Orton and Stacy Keibler's time together was brief, it was definitely an exciting and entertaining pairing.