Which former WWE star was Brock Lesnar's wife married to? Looking at why their relationship ended

Brock Lesnar's wife Sable is one of the most popular female WWE stars of her time. Although the couple is now happily married, their relationship had a rocky beginning.

Before Sable became Brock Lesnar's wife, she was married to former WWE star Marc Mero in 1994. Sable managed her ex-husband until Mero was injured in 1997, resulting in a solo run for the former female star before they left in 1999.

Sable returned to WWE in 2003 and met Brock Lesnar, who debuted the year prior to Sable's return. The 55-year-old then began dating Lesnar, although she was still married to Mero at the time,

In a past appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast, Marc revealed that he learned about the affair between Sable and Brock after listening to his ex-wife's voice messages.

"I have to listen to the first one to get to mine and it was another wrestler talking about them two. I remember thinking, 'when I find out who this guy is, I'm going to kick the living tar out of this man! And then, I found out it was Brock Lesnar! Steve, this gives forgiveness a whole new meaning! Our marriage was over. We ended up getting divorced, but God bless them! They got married. They have kids."

Sable and Lesnar first got engaged in 2004 after the former's divorce was finalized. They called it off in 2005 but were engaged again the following year. The WWE couple tied the knot in May 2006.

Brock Lesnar once broke into Sable's house before she officially became his wife

It's no secret that The Beast Incarnate's in-ring persona is quite similar to his actual personality. An example of this was when he broke into her wife's house when they briefly broke up.

The couple broke up in 2004 after Lesnar's exit from WWE, but the latter expressed that he truly wanted to be with the former star. Brock decided to visit Sable after two weeks of no communication, but she wasn't home at the time. Instead of waiting for her, Lesnar decided to break into her home.

“I saw a neighbor standing by his garage, and I knew he had seen me around with Rena (Sable) enough to know we were a couple. That was a lucky break for me, because the guy never got suspicious. I told him I was working in the backyard and needed a screwdriver ... I used the screwdriver he loaned me to get into one of her sliding doors, and of course the alarm goes off as soon as I get into the house. I knew the passcode, so I shut off the alarm.”

The couple worked out their differences, eventually getting engaged and later getting married. Despite the rocky beginnings of their relationship, Brock Lesnar and his wife Sable have remained strong through the years.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes