5 Best Survivor Series Team of the 21st Century

Ever since its first showing in 1987, Survivor Series has been a fan favorite. As the second longest-running pay-per-view behind WrestleMania, Survivor Series is one of WWE's Big Five shows.

On Survivor Series, we've seen teams with some of the best talents in history, like Andre' the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Lex Luger, and Bret Hart. In the 21st century, WWE has put together some amazing teams.

In this article, we'll rank the five best Survivor Series teams of the 21st century.

5. Survivor Series 2004

Team Guerrero (Eddie Guerrero, Big Show, John Cena, Rob Van Dam)

Team Accolades – 69 total championships, 2 Royal Rumble wins, 2 WWE Hall of Fame inductions

At Survivor Series 2004, Team Guerrero took on Team Angle (Angle, Carlito, Luther Reigns, and Mark Jindrak). After an FU by Cena and a Frog Splash by Guerrero, Big Show pinned Angle, giving Team Guerrero the win. Team Guerrero was stacked with some of the best talents in WWE history.

Big Show will eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame if WWE isn't upset with him joining AEW. Rob Van Dam is in the WWE Hall of Fame and is one of the best ECW originals of all time.

Then there's John Cena, the 16-time WWE Champion. 2004 was a coming-out party for Cena. He held the United States Championship four separate times in 2004, and was well on his way to being the star he is today.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh